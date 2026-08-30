Vikings QB JJ McCarthy Linked to Last-Place AFC Team in Trade Speculation

The Minnesota Vikings have a choice to make on the future of JJ McCarthy after demoting him in favor of Kyler Murray and watching the third-year QB miss the final preseason contest with yet another injury.

There is some speculation that the team could go so far as to cut McCarthy just two years after making him the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft. However, Minnesota would clearly prefer to trade McCarthy and get something back in return if the franchise has decided/does decide to move on.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald on Sunday, August 30 named McCarthy as a potential backup QB solution for the Miami Dolphins behind former Green Bay Packers signal-caller Malik Willis.

With Dolphins on lookout for a No. 2, what quarterbacks could shake free today? Names widely speculated by many across the league include: 1). From Cleveland — either Dillon Gabriel or rookie Taylen Green (who took a 30 visit with Fins). 2). From Minnesota – JJ McCarthy 3). From Tennessee – Will Levis (& Hendon Hooker) 4). From Philadelphia – Andy Dalton Those are just some. Pittsburgh has said it’s keeping all 4 of its QBs; we’ll see.

Dolphins’ Deal for Kyle McCord Might Mean Vikings Look Elsewhere for JJ McCarthy Trade

Miami executed a trade with the Packers on late Sunday morning for Green Bay’s former QB3 Kyle McCord, which might end the Dolphins’ quarterback-driven moves, at least for the time being.

That said, the notion behind Jackson’s earlier report involving McCarthy remains relevant given what Vikings insiders are predicting with regards to his future in Minnesota.

“McCarthy’s rough week added further murkiness about his status for 2026. The 23-year-old exited the second preseason game with an ankle injury, then practiced Monday and Tuesday,” Alec Lewis of The Athletic wrote Saturday. “[Kevin] O’Connell gave him the day off Wednesday so that he could rest up enough to start Friday’s final preseason matchup with the Broncos. But McCarthy did not play. [Carson] Wentz started and appears to be in line to be the team’s backup. McCarthy’s comfort (or lack thereof) with being QB3 could dictate his future in Minnesota.”

JJ McCarthy Still Has Trade Value, Despite Injury Struggles

A McCarthy trade won’t be as simple as a deal for a player like McCord given that McCarthy has two years remaining on his rookie contract that includes a significant amount of guaranteed money.

But McCarthy also has the pedigree of a collegiate national champion starter at Michigan and the status of a top 10 pick. He is injury prone, yes, but he has also started just 10 games in his career. There is more development and room for progress at just 23 years old, and McCarthy also plays the game’s most important position. In other words, if he’s done in Minnesota, some team will take a swing on a second chance for McCarthy.

That logic dictates that the Vikings should not cut him but should instead wait for an injury or some other development to create an opportunity for McCarthy elsewhere, which is bound to arise at some point ahead of the early November trade deadline.