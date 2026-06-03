Vikings Take Strong Position on JJ McCarthy Trade Amid Rumors of QB’s Unrest

Quarterback JJ McCarthy may want out after the Minnesota Vikings added Kyler Murray to the roster this offseason, but the team has a different take on things.

Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported on Tuesday, January 2 that the Vikings are not even involved in internal discussions about trading McCarthy, let alone talking with competing franchises about moving the No. 10 overall pick just two years into his rookie contract.

“My conversations with people internally have not been about trade. They have not been about those comments,” Lewis said, per the VikingzFanPage X account. “They have been about wanting to maximize the every single day in the field, and making sure that happens. The chips will fall how the chips will fall.”

Some Around NFL Believe JJ McCarthy Already Wants Out of Minnesota

Murray had several potential suitors following his release from the Arizona Cardinals in March, as that franchise owes the QB approximately $36 million in 2026, which allowed him to sign with Minnesota on a one-year league minimum deal worth just $1.3 million.

Considering the need at the position around the league, it strains credulity that Murray chose the Vikings without the team at least affording him an inside track to the starting role — even despite the fact that Minnesota has made no official announcement as to its QB1.

Whether the Vikings do or don’t have a wink-wink agreement with Murray, the bigger concern is whether McCarthy simply believes such circumstances exist. If he does, or if he just has a bruised ego, that might explain why at least one rival general manager believes McCarthy is trying/will try to push his way out via trade.

“I think he’s wanted out of there since they signed Murray,” the unnamed GM told Jason LaCanfora of SportsBoom last week.

McCarthy threw some fuel onto that fire with comments he made during an interview late last week.

“It’s just like two guys in a classroom,” McCarthy said. “He sits on one side, I sit on the other side, and it’s the coach’s responsibility to teach us and coach us.”

Early Reports Indicate JJ McCarthy Looks Good

The offseason competition for the top job in the position group has already begun, and Lewis reported via his podcast on Tuesday that McCarthy has looked good early on.

“He’s obviously been very motivated and has every reason to be motivated,” Lewis said. “I think, from a throwing standpoint, he’s definitely looked solid. His mechanics look smooth, and the layering he’s obviously focused on is something that he wants to continue to improve.”

McCarthy was 6-4 across 10 starts last season, missing seven games due to injury after knee issues cost him his entire rookie campaign. He connected on 57.6 percent of his pass attempts in 2025 for 1,632 yards, 11 TDs and 12 INTs.

Murray, meanwhile, is a two-time Pro Bowler and a former No. 1 overall pick in 2019. He also battled injury problems last year, appearing in just five games.