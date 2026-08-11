Vikings Trade Pitch Sends JJ McCarthy to AFC After Kyler Murray Named Starter

The Minnesota Vikings have made their decision at quarterback, and the news is not good for former No. 10 overall pick JJ McCarthy.

As most analysts expected, Kyler Murray will start under center for Minnesota when the team opens the season at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 13. Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the story via X late Tuesday morning.

The pertinent question in Minnesota now is what will become of McCarthy, the 23-year-old prospect, heading into his third NFL season who the team just demoted following a total of 10 starts across two injury-plagued years?

“That fact that it happened without even seeing preseason says a lot about JJ McCarthy,” Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus wrote on social media. “Genuinely wonder if he gets traded before the season now. But would think he’s played his last snap in Minnesota barring a Murray injury.”

Market for JJ McCarthy May Not Be Strong Absent Injuries

The decision might come down to McCarthy himself, and whether he wants to ride the pine behind Murray and wait for a potential opportunity to prove himself to head coach Kevin O’Connell via an injury or poor play on Murray’s part, or whether McCarthy decides to push for a trade.

Part of the issue is the current market for QBs around the league with so many teams, such as the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, apparently biding time until they can draft a strong rookie prospect in 2027.

However, there are a couple of organizations that project for mediocre to strong seasons in 2026, which means they won’t be in good position to draft a QB next spring. That could create a market for a devalued quarterback with some upside and first-round pedigree, such as McCarthy.

Potentially among those franchises is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vikings-Steelers Trade Involving JJ McCarthy Could Make Sense on Both Sides

It isn’t a guarantee that Aaron Rodgers will hang up his cleats following the upcoming campaign, but he has said that is the current plan. Beyond Rodgers, Pittsburgh has Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar on its roster.

McCarthy was a much earlier draft selection than both Howard and Allar. He is also younger than Howard and just a year older than Allar with two years remaining on his rookie contract.

Pittsburgh will probably finish somewhere in the middle of the NFL pack this season, which means a trade or free agency is likely to be the team’s best option to replace Rodgers if Howard or Allar isn’t a longterm answer. Rudolph has already proven himself a career backup/reasonable spot starter several times over and is not a franchise QB now into his early 30s.

McCarthy is a higher-upside, lower-risk swing for a couple of seasons and could perhaps develop under Rodgers better than as an afterthought in Minnesota.

From the Vikings’ perspective, a mid-round pick for McCarthy is reasonable value in return with Carson Wentz available to step into the QB2 role after starting five games for O’Connell last season.