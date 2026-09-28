Vikings Trade J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants For Late-Round Pick

The Minnesota Vikings‘ quarterback situation has once taken a meaningful turn after it was announced on Monday that the team has traded former starting QB and ex-10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants in exchange for a fifth round draft pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The news was first broken by NFL on Fox’s Jay Glazer.

“Scoopage: The Vikings have agreed to a trade with the New York Giants. Vikings receive 2027 5th-round pick and Giants receive QB JJ McCarthy. “

Vikings Cut Their Losses on J.J. McCarthy

The writing has been on the wall for the one-time NCAA National Champion since he was relegated to third stringer behind starter Kyler Murray and backup Carson Wentz.

After not being able to show much in terms promise moving forward, Minnesota have decided to cut their losses and move him for a late-round pick in the coming draft.

For the Giants, this move will likely see McCarthy take over – at least on an initial basis – the starting quarterback job after the team lost incumbent starter Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury back in Week 2 after Jameis Winston failed to perform at the desired level over the past two games.

Mccarthy Trade Appeared to Be Only a Matter of Time

It also cannot be emphasized enough that after the organization moved off of former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and bought in Nolan Teasley as his replacement, the Vikings have not felt the same kind of pressure to keep the former Michigan man.

Nor does the GM feel a need to protect his reputation by making the draft pick work, as Adofo-Mensah no doubt may still have had.

This move now means that second year UDFA Max Brosmer will move into the third string quarterback role, and that Minnesota will likely sign another player to their roster in the coming day or so as McCarthy’s replacement.