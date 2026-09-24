Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Gets Strong Words Amid Giants Trade Speculation

The recent trade speculation regarding Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy emerged after the run of injuries to starters in Week 2. One recent development that has caught steam in the last few days is the New York Giants losing Jaxson Dart for the season in their Week 2 loss.

Whether or not that happens will likely depend on how backup QB Jameis Winston performs in Week 3. Winston had an underwhelming showing coming off the bench against the Los Angeles Rams.

As a result, if his underwhelming play continues, the Giants might have to make a trade, and that is where McCarthy’s name has entered the speculation. Nonetheless, if the former Top 10 were to head to New York in a trade, Judd Zulgad of “Purple Daily” believes that McCarthy would be set up to fail.

“The Giants will not give up,” Zulgad said on the Sept. 24 edition of “Purple Daily.” “The Giants are convinced that they can still win. It sounds crazy, but they are. I also think, having seen enough of McCarthy, that if you thrust him in there, you are shoving him off a cliff. He’s not going to succeed. He’s young [and] that that’s a recipe for disaster.”

Vikings Shouldn’t Give Up on J.J. McCarthy

Moreover, Zulgad is in the camp that still sees potential in McCarthy and would rather the Vikings work with their first-round pick than trade him to potentially succeed elsewhere.

“I still think that there’s something there,” Zulgad added. “So I would like to get that from him. Putting him in and immediately playing him is like, he needs a training camp. He needs another sort of ledge to go off of or a plank to walk and have some room there. If he goes to the Giants and plays, you are literally pushing him off that plank and I don’t think that’s fair.”

Last season, in what was practically his rookie campaign after missing all of 2024, McCarthy had a passer rating of 72.6 with 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 10 games, per StatMuse.

Insider on J.J. McCarthy Trade Outlook Amid Speculation

Now that Kyler Murray is back after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol, McCarthy will go back to being QB3, with Carson Wentz as the backup. So, could there be a possibility that the Vikings trade McCarthy or at least listen to offers?

The Ringer’s NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared his update on the outlook for a trade involving McCarthy.

“You do have J.J. McCarthy,” Pelissero said during a Sept. 23 appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “That one’s probably a little bit different, where Minnesota has Carson Wentz there. He was [QB2] going into the season.

“I don’t know that they’re really all that concerned necessarily, even though Kevin O’Connell said over and over, ‘We’ve seen we need three, if not four, quarterbacks here.’ But there’s a price at which I believe that they would be willing to move on from J.J. McCarthy.”

It will be interesting to see if any serious offers come the Vikings’ way for McCarthy leading up to the trade deadline.