Vikings Get Bad News on Top Veteran QB Option for J.J. McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings have watched idly as another capable veteran quarterback to support J.J. McCarthy has exited free agency.
As part of their strategy to preserve their two projected compensatory draft picks for the 2026 offseason, the Vikings are not making any more significant moves until May 1, when any free agents signed will not count toward the formula.
However, in their holding pattern, the Vikings let one of their top veteran quarterback options walk to the Cleveland Browns — Joe Flacco.
“Reunion: the Cleveland Browns and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco reached agreement today on a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $13 million with incentives, his agency,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on April 11. “Flacco now will return to Cleveland, where he won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award in 2023. Flacco also spoke with the Steelers and Vikings but opted to spend his 18th NFL season with the Browns.”
After the Vikings’ interest in Aaron Rodgers was shelved, Flacco emerged as a top candidate due to his vetted resume.
And, according to a local insider, Flacco had interest in playing for the Vikings previously.
Joe Flacco Wanted to Sign With Vikings as Kirk Cousins Replacement
When the Vikings were searching for answers at quarterback following Kirk Cousins‘ season-ending Achilles tear in 2023, Flacco put his hat in the ring for Minnesota.
According to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson, Flacco reached out to the Vikings, expressing his interest in joining the team.
However, the Vikings were not interested.
“He wanted to be here,” Wolfson said of Flacco in an X (formerly Twitter) post in December 2023. “Vikings received that message before October 29 turned into October 30. They weren’t interested.”
The Vikings ultimately signed Josh Dobbs, who was signed to add depth to the quarterback room but came in to win a start in relief of rookie Jaren Hall — sparking Dobbs mania for a few weeks before his crash back down to earth.
While Flacco felt like a logical fit for the Vikings, it seems like the interest has always been lukewarm at best for the former Super Bowl MVP quarterback.
Remaining QB Options to Back Up J.J. McCarthy
As Flacco becomes the latest veteran quarterback the Vikings have lost out on, there are still several capable options.
The team has held preliminary talks with Ryan Tannehill, as reported by Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Carson Wentz, Tyler Huntley and Drew Lock could also be potential free-agent signings.
Another option would be a draft-day trade. No quarterback is more subject to that potential than Cousins, who was considered a Browns trade target before the Flacco signing.
There aren’t many other veteran quarterbacks who are trade candidates ahead of the draft.
It would be contradictory to the Vikings’ view of McCarthy to bring in another young quarterback to develop, but Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Trey Lance are all quarterbacks who are facing some uncertainty with their current teams.
Minnesota Vikings Players
Latest Vikings News Alerts
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has hinted at reducing Jones' workload and using trade acquisition Jordan Mason as part of a "1A/1B backfield structure", ESPN's Kevin Seifert reports. O'Connell specifically mentioned goal-line and short-yardage situations as areas where Mason can help, noting that the Vikings "left a lot to be desired" in those situations last year. Jones returns as the starter after signing a two-year, $20 million contract, but it sounds like he's a long shot to match last season's career highs for snaps (700), rush attempts (255) and touches (306). The only disappointment in 2024 was scoring three times on 24 carries inside the 10-yard line, with just seven total TDs (five rushing) despite playing all 17 games and recording 1,546 yards from scrimmage (his most since 2019) at rates of 4.5 yards per carry and 8.0 per catch. While ceding goal-line carries is never a good thing for fantasy value, Mason's physical presence could help the 30-year-old Jones to stay healthy and maintain his strong per-touch yardage production.
Comments
Vikings Get Bad News on Top Veteran QB Option for J.J. McCarthy