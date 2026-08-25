Vikings Urged To Trade For Disgruntled Cover Man With A Strong Tie To Coaching Staff

The Joey Porter Jr. situation in Pittsburgh has seemingly gotten worse with each passing day. The star cornerback wants to be the league’s highest-paid cover man. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor doesn’t believe there will be much movement on that front anytime soon.

“Coach Mike McCarthy said the Pittsburgh Steelers are at an “impasse” with Joey Porter Jr. as the cornerback remains sidelined on the physically unable to perform list,” Pryor wrote.

She later added, “As an organization, the Steelers have long maintained that they don’t negotiate contracts once the regular season starts. Despite the impending deadline, a source told ESPN that there hasn’t been meaningful progress on extension talks. The Steelers also haven’t made or received any trade calls on Porter, the source added.”

However, many have speculated that it’s only a matter of time before opposing teams begin inquiring about Porter’s status. They often attempt to strike when the iron’s hot, and it’s scalding right now in Pittsburgh.

Some believe the Vikings could have interest in Porter, who is a great fit for the type of cover men that would thrive in Brian Flores’ hyper-aggressive scheme. The fact that Minnesota’s defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander had two stints in Pittsburgh (in 2023 and 2025) during Porter’s time there doesn’t hurt, either.

Vikings Territory’s Kyle Joudry thinks the Twin Cities would be a logical landing spot for the 26-year-old if they can find common ground on the compensation.

“Trading for Joey Porter would be about improving now and in the future,” Joudry wrote. “Of course, there’s the issue of cost. Presumably, needing to hand over a lucrative deal on the back end of a trade lowers the compensation for trading for him. Is there a sweet spot where both sides are sufficiently uncomfortable yet enticed to pull off a swap?”

GM Nolan Teasley Might View Joey Porter Jr. As A CB Prototype

General Manager Nolan Teasley hasn’t been at the helm long enough to know his tendencies. We don’t know whether he’d take a big swing at one of the league’s premier cornerbacks. However, we do know that the Seahawks, where he’s been employed since 2014 (first as a scout before being promoted to their front office in 2017), weren’t afraid to pull the trigger during their time there.

We also know Porter is the type of corner that Teasley became accustomed to during his days in Seattle. Big, long, tough, and rangy. At 6’1″ and 193 lbs., Charles Demmings, whom the team selected in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, also fits that profile.

Is Demmings enough to prevent them from pulling the trigger on a move? Maybe. He’s shown some promise in training camp. He’s still an unproven fifth-round selection, though.

The fact that neither Byron Murphy Jr. nor Isaiah Rodgers are signed beyond 2026 is another interesting aspect of the conversation. They’d obviously have to pay Porter, but they also don’t have anyone locked in long-term.

Is It The Right Time For Minnesota To Swing For The Fences?

The question that bears asking is whether Teasley believes they have what it takes to make a Super Bowl run in the near future. Trading premium draft capital for a cornerback isn’t advisable for a team with a rebuilding period on the horizon.

Being only one year removed from a 14-3 campaign, maybe they are confident in their current timeline. Maybe they think they were a QB away last season, and Kyler Murray can get them over the hump. Joey Porter Jr. could be the missing piece to take them to the Promised Land.

If they think they’re close, it’d be hard to blame them for being in the Joey Porter Jr. sweepstakes. In today’s NFL, an elite cornerback (a status he’s on the cusp of) is arguably the third-most important position after quarterback and edge rusher.