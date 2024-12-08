Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Cut Fan Favorite Ahead of Falcons Matchup

  • 278 Views
  • 67 Shares
  • Updated
Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

Getty

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.

He may have only played four games for the Minnesota Vikings, but kicker John Parker Romo will be missed.

With the return of rookie kicker Will Reichard from injured reserve in time for this week’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, the Vikings waived Romo on December 7.

Romo steadied the Vikings, who have an unfortunate history with kickers, through a shaky time without Reichard.

He scored every point in a Week 10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played hero on the road in a Week 12 matchup with the Chicago Bears, hitting the overtime game-winner at Soldier Field. His final act: converting a clutch field goal in a fourth-quarter comeback over the Arizona Cardinals last week.

Romo proved to be a vital part of the Vikings’ five-game winning streak they’ve pieced together after they stumbled coming out of the bye with back-to-back losses. Minnesota has a 99% chance of making the postseason, in part due to Romo’s relief of Reichard.

On his way out of Minnesota, Romo converted 11-of-12 field goals and 7-of-8 extra points in four games — proving that he deserves to be in the NFL after working at a golf course just a month ago.

“For a guy like Parker, he’s just looking for the opportunity,” Daniels said on December 3, per Sports Illustrated. “And I’m glad we were able to give that to him. He truly maximized every single rep. He’s been through the ups and downs of pressure situations from a kicking standpoint in the NFL and he’s answered the call to truly show that he is really deserving of being 1-of-32.

“I do believe that he’ll get another opportunity if it isn’t with the Minnesota Vikings moving forward.”

Vikings Fans Bid Romo Farewell

To be clear, there is a potential for the Vikings to re-sign Romo to the practice squad if he clears waivers on Monday.

However, the end-of-season roster crunch is real in Minnesota. Kicker may not be a priority with Reichard’s return.

That reality led many fans to bid Romo farewell.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Hope this audition helps you get that paycheck!”

Several fan bases chimed in on the news of Romo’s waiver, including Baltimore Ravens fans who have had their frustrations with Justin Tucker this season.

“Just waiting for the Ravens to wise up and sign John Parker Romo,” one fan wrote. “Dude has been money for the Vikings when they really needed it.”

Regardless of where Romo lands next, he’s certainly earned himself a rack at the Vikings’ team store.

“I still want a Parker Romo jersey,” one fan wrote.

If the Vikings make a deep run in the playoffs, there will be some advocates for Romo to get his recognition.

“He gets a full playoff share and a Super Bowl ring or we riot,” one fan lamented.

Trevor Squire is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks. Trevor studied journalism at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities, making stops at the Star Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. You can reach him at trevor.squire@heavy.com and follow him on Twitter @trevordsquire. More about Trevor Squire

Read More
,

Comments

Vikings Cut Fan Favorite Ahead of Falcons Matchup

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x