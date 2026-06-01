Vikings Positioned to Sign Pro Bowler After $11 Million Move

The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with three of the defense’s front seven starters and could use some reinforcements.

Fortunately for the Vikings, a post-June 1 release of Jonathan Allen will create $11.2 million in cap space. An additional $1.2 million will be created with Harrison Smith‘s post-June 1 release tolling on Monday, June 1.

While that cap space typically would be more welcomed at the start of free agency in March, the Vikings went big-game hunting last offseason and are recalibrating after moving on from general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

According to numerous outlets, the Vikings hired Seattle Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley to replace Adofo-Mensah over the weekend. With the draft in the rearview, the table is set for Teasley to make his first move at the helm of the franchise with the June 1 cap savings incoming.

What position Teasley might fill remains unknown, but there are several Pro Bowlers available on the defensive front.

Vikings Positioned to Pursue Pro Bowl Edge Rushers Kyle Van Noy, Jadeveon Clowney

While the Vikings selected Caleb Banks (No. 18 overall) and Domonique Orange (No. 82) in the draft to replace Allen and Javon Hargrave, there is still a need to add another edge rusher after the team traded Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles.

There are two Pro Bowl-caliber edge rushers still available, in Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney, who both are affordable.

Van Noy has ties to Brian Flores from their Patriot days and has agreed to deals worth an average of $3.89 million a season the past three years with the Baltimore Ravens. Van Noy is 35 years old, but is coming off his first Pro Bowl in 2024 as a rotational contributor, tallying 12.5 sacks and 56 pressures that season. He had a quieter 2025 season with just 2.0 sacks, but he remained a reliable run defender despite a different role in the defense.

Clowney has had an opposite career trajectory. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Clowney made three Pro Bowls in his five seasons with the Houston Texans before he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

Clowney, 33, may not have lived up to his billing as a No. 1 overall pick, but he’s been a consistent top-20 edge rusher in the league for over a decade despite playing for seven different teams. He’s coming off an 8.5-sack campaign with the Dallas Cowboys, where he made six starts and played 13 games after signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal last offseason.

Vikings Bet on Dallas Turner Breakout After Parting Ways With Jonathan Greenard

While Clowney or Van Noy would provide needed veteran depth at outside linebacker, the Vikings’ decision to move on from Jonathan Greenard came with Dallas Turner in mind.

Entering his third season after being selected 17th overall in the 2024 draft, Turner played understudy to Andrew Van Ginkel and Greenard for the past two seasons. Turner’s evaluation has been underwhelming as the second defensive player picked in his draft class.

He has struggled at times stepping into Van Ginkel’s role, but in Greenard’s role as an every-down pass rusher, Turner made a compelling case for a starter’s workload this upcoming season.

Starting in place of Greenard, who missed five games due to a shoulder injury, Turner tallied 9.0 sacks and 42 pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

When the decision came to re-sign Greenard to a massive extension, Turner gave the Vikings enough reason to bet on his best season to come in 2026.