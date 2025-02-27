$72 Million Pro Bowler Eyeing Trade to Vikings, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings are becoming a haven for top-end talent and are likely in sights of Washington Commanders Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

After the Commanders permitted Allen to seek a trade, KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported on February 25 that Allen would have “all sorts of interest” in joining the Vikings given their infrastructure and competitive 14-win season.

“My sense is: he would have all sorts of interest in being a Minnesota Viking,” Wolfson said on SKOR North. “Whether the Vikings reciprocate that interest remains to be seen.”

Allen has ties to the Vikings. He is represented by IFA, a Minnesota-based agency that represents Adam Thielen, C.J. Ham, and other Minnesota athletes.

Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Andrew Krammer reported that Allen’s camp has made contact with the Vikings, who need reinforcements in the defensive trenches as three of their top four defensive tackles — Jonathan Bullard, Jerry Tillary and Jihad Ward — are poised to reach free agency.

Allen, on a four-year, $72 million extension, is entering the final year of the contract. The former 17th overall pick missed just three games from 2018 to 2023 and made back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in 2021 and 2022. However, suffered a season-ending torn pectoral injury midseason.

While the Vikings may not be equipped to trade for him, holding only three picks in the upcoming draft, Allen is a roster-cut candidate and could be signed in free agency for cheap.

The Commanders can save $16.4 million by cutting him and eat just $6 million in dead cap. Allen entering the trade market with less than three weeks before the start of free agency is likely a move to fish for some type of trade compensation before they inevitably release him.

Allen would be an immense upgrade in the Vikings’ defensive interior.

Jonathan Allen Adds Pass-Rush Upside Missing From Vikings D-Line

Drafted out of Alabama in 2017, Allen was the nation’s top defender in college, winning the Chuck Bednarik and Bronco Nagurski awards.

A pass-rusher by trade who can line up inside and outside, Allen has the versatility to give the Vikings defensive front a new dimension it severely lacked during the 2024 season.

Minnesota lacked an interior pass rush and was forced to blitz to create pressure. Allen would provide plenty on that front, averaging 53.3 pressures in his past four full seasons he’s played, per Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Allen’s run defense leaves more to be desired, but approaching 30 years old, he could serve in a rotational role that Ward, who tallied 30 pressures on 505 total snaps, filled last year.

Allen would be a considerable improvement over Ward and could come with the same affordability if he reaches free agency.

Vikings’ Needs Align With Deep D-Tackle Draft Class

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs shed light on the importance of a talented defensive line.

Minnesota has not invested much at the position in recent years; the Vikings’ last top-100 pick at defensive tackle was first-rounder Shariff Floyd in 2013.

Fortunately, this year’s draft looks like an ideal time to take a swing at the position.

Draft analysts are at a consensus that defensive tackle is one of the deepest and most-talented position groups this year.

ESPN’s Matt Miller has 31 defensive linemen inside his top 100, the most ever by the position group.

“This is a meat and potatoes draft,” one NFL scout told Miller.