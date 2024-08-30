Vikings’ $76 Million Bet on Defender Called Out as Among Worst in NFL

The Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to Danielle Hunter this offseason — one of the league’s best pass rushers last year — and will attempt to replace him with a big investment in the younger, but less consistent, Jonathan Greenard.

Greenard has played four NFL seasons to this point, all with the Houston Texans. He put up a career-high 13 sacks last season, up 5 from the 8 sacks he tallied in 2021. However, he also missed nine games and tallied just 2 sacks during the campaign in between, which came two years after a 1-sack rookie performance across 13 games played.

Minnesota agreed in March to pay Greenard $76 million over the next four years, with $38 million of that fully guaranteed. Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report on Thursday, August 29, referred to the deal as the second-worst investment in an edge rusher across the entire league, behind only the $120 million the Buffalo Bills have committed to Von Miller over a six-year agreement that runs through 2027.