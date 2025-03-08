Vikings’ Daniel Jones Gets Good News as QB Dominoes Fall Before Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings signed Daniel Jones after he cleared waivers from the New York Giants. Heading into this offseason, Jones remains what he ultimately was during the season for the Vikings – QB3 – in the discussion about the team’s starting job in 2024.

At best, Jones would return to the Vikings to compete with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, whom the Vikings traded up to select.

However, the lack of rumored interest could belie Jones’ outlook.

“Daniel Jones has quietly had a strong market,” CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported on X on March 7. “A return to the Vikings can’t be ruled out, with interest from Indianapolis and others still there.”

Moreover, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Vikings have shifted their focus to other options like Jones with Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks having mutual interest.

Jones, 27, completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions with the Giants in 2024.

He owns a 14,582-70-47 line on 64.1% completion with a 24-44-1 record for his career.

Daniel Jones-to-Colts Gains Steam

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is on a similar trajectory as Jones was by the end of his Giants tenure. That has fueled previous speculation that Jones could land in Indy with the Colts this offseason.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also made the connection, noting the Colts’ interest in Jones.

“As the Colts look for veteran quarterback options, names on their radar include Daniel Jones, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Jacoby Brissett. This is a mix of quarterbacks who can support Anthony Richardson and guys who will be looking to start games somewhere. I’ve heard Jones’ name more than once in regards to the Colts,” Fowler wrote on March 2.

“Indianapolis has not given up on Richardson, but how the team approaches the free agency period will be telling.

Play

The Colts selected Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft. He has completed 50.6% of his passes for 2,391 yards, 11 TDs, and 13 INTs, adding another 635 yards and 10 scores on 111 carries.

Richardson pulled himself from a game during the 2024 season because he was winded.

He was also benched in favor of former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, fueling speculation that options like Jones could usurp him in 2025.

Vikings Could Sign Daniel Jones to Sam Darnold-Like Contract

The Athletic ranked Jones as QB5 and the No. 51 overall projected free agent available this offseason. Darnold is The Athletic’s QB1 and the No. 8 overall free agent and the cost to sign him is why the Vikings have left the door open for Jones to return.

He could have several options in free agency among teams looking to cover their bases in multiple ways.

“One possibility that shouldn’t be overlooked in Minnesota is re-signing Daniel Jones,” Fowler wrote. “The Browns will consider cost when it comes to the quarterback market, given they still owe injured [Deshaun] Watson that $92 million over the next two years. People I’ve talked to expect Daniel Jones to be on their radar.”

“Jones’ final two seasons with the Giants were a disaster,” The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur wrote in February. “But free agency is about buying low, especially at premium positions, and Jones could provide some value. He has good mobility, 69 career starts and stretches of above-average play despite having one of the league’s weakest supporting casts since he was drafted.

“You probably don’t want him as your starter, but you could do much worse.”

The Giants released Jones in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million contract. After joining the Vikings’ practice squad, Minnesota signed Jones to the 53-man roster on a one-year, $1.1 million pact.

Spotrac projects Jones could command a two-year, $10.1 million contract. That is just slightly above the one-year, $10 million deal Darnold signed with the Vikings in free agency in 2024

Over The Cap projects the Vikings have $62.8 million to spend this offseason.