Vikings Reach Agreement With $41 Million Pro Bowler After Coach’s Comments

The Minnesota Vikings are taking proactive steps to retain one of their most important offensive players, running back Aaron Jones.

Signed to a one-year, $7 million contract that he signed with the Vikings in free agency during the 2024 offseason, Jones has reached an agreement with the organization that could help facilitate his return.

“The Vikings and RB Aaron Jones agreed to move the void date on his contract from this Monday until the final day before free agency,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported on X on February 15. “If Jones had not been extended by Monday, the team would have taken on $3.2M in dead money in 2025.

“This expands the window for Jones and Minnesota to continue to negotiate a new deal that would avoid that amount hitting the cap in full for 2025.”

“It doesn’t guarantee a new deal will be reached,” Yates said in the post, “but it buys time for both sides if there is interest in hammering one out before free agency.”

Jones, 30, set career-highs with 255 carries for 1,138 yards in 2024, crossing the goal line five times on the ground. He also added another 408 yards and 2TDs on 51 receptions. He is the first Vikings back to amass at least 1,500 yards from scrimmage since Dalvin Cook in 2020.

Kevin O’Connell Praises Aaron Jones, Hints at Potential Committee in 2025

Jones joined the Vikings after an injury-marred final season – and career – with the Green Bay Packers. He started all 17 regular season games and the Vikings’ NFC Wild Card loss.

However, there is a chance that Jones could return to a reduced workload next season.

“Kevin O’Connell said last week that he hopes to get Aaron Jones back in 2025,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted on X in reaction to Yates’ report. “Could be in more of a committee-style role after Jones set a career high in carries in 2024.”

The Vikings opened the season with Ty Chandler as RB2 but acquired Cam Akers, who will also be a free agent this offseason, from the Houston Texans in a trade before the deadline.

Akers ran for 297 yards and 1 score on 61 carries while Chandler had a 56-182-0 line in 2024.

Still, O’Connell praised Jones’ contributions this past season and noted the 2020 Pro Bowler has typically operated within a committee in his career and hinted at a potential shift for the Vikings.

“We loved having Aaron Jones,” O’Connell said on Sirius XM’s “Fantasy Sports Radio” on February 7. “For the better part of his career, he had kind of been a part of backfield committees. And for the most part, it was Aaron Jones was the featured back. Played 17 games. He was able to be durable. Over 1500 yards all-purpose for us. Catching the ball out of the backfield, running it at an elite level. So, I would love to have Aaron back.

“Then I think we just continue to grow in that room, whether it’s infusing a young player in the draft or, maybe, another player in free agency alongside Aaron Jones. Hopefully, I think we’ll continue to grow, and our run game will continue to grow in being a complete offense, which is very important.”

The Vikings own the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Vikings Have Financial Motivation to Re-Sign Aaron Jones

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah included void years on Jones’ pact. Jones will count $3.2 million toward the Vikings’ books in 2025 unless he signs an extension.

Over The Cap projects the Vikings will have $58 million to spend during the 2025 offseason. But some of that space – potentially up to $40 million – could go toward retaining Sam Darnold. The Vikings could also add another expensive quarterback.

Spotrac projects Jones’ value at $5.6 million annually. They offered another one-year contract as an example of what Jones may command in free agency. He has $41.6 million in career earnings.

With such a modest projection, a return to a successful situation could appeal to Jones.