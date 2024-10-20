$52 Million Pro Bowler Headlines Vikings Workouts Amid Starter’s Injury

The Minnesota Vikings are dealing with more injuries on the defensive side of the ball.

After working through issues with personnel in the secondary, the Vikings and their blitz-heavy unit are faced with injuries at linebacker.

First, it was second-year man Ivan Pace Jr., who missed Weeks 3 and 4 with an ankle injury before returning in Week 5. He will have increased responsibility, donning the green dot in Week 7 as the signal caller with teammate Blake Cashman nursing a toe injury.

The Vikings are planning accordingly.

“#Vikings worked out LBs Rashaan Evans, Deion Jones and Calvin Munson,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 19.

Jones is the most accomplished of the three players. He was a Pro Bowler in 2017, Jones led the NFL with 2 interception touchdowns and 165 yards on his three picks. Injuries have hindered him in recent seasons.

Jones made 24 appearances combined in 2022 and 2023.

Jones – who turns 30 years old in November – has five 100-plus-tackle seasons under his belt. He has not recorded more than 44 combined stops since 2021, though.

The Bills signed Jones to a one-year, $1.2 million pact in May. They released him ahead of the deadline for roster cuts down to 53 players. A second-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, he has earned $52.5 million over his eight-year career, per Over The Cap.

He has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.

Former Titans 1st-Round Pick Works Out for Vikings

Jones is the most accomplished of the Vikings’ trio of linebacker hopefuls. But Evans is one year younger and has the highest draft pedigree. He was the No. 22 overall pick of the 2018 draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Evans spent four seasons with the Titans before signing with the Falcons as a free agent during the 2022 offseason.

He has two 100-plus-tackle seasons to his credit and another with 96 combined stops.

Like Jones, Evans is well-traveled. He has played for the Titans, Falcons – missing Jones by one season – and Dallas Cowboys. Evans also had a brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles early in the 2023 regular season.

He had re-signed with the Falcons ahead of Week 5 this season, joining their practice squad. The Falcons released him before Week 6.

Evans has earned $14 million in his career but was on a one-year, $302,000 deal.

Munson is a former undrafted free agent. He has started seven games in his career between the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. He has otherwise been a special teams player in his career which has spanned seven seasons and includes the New England Patriots.

Kamu Grugier-Hill Likely to Step in for Blake Cashman

Cashman missed all three days of practice leading up to the Vikings’ Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions. He was declared out for the contest, joining cornerback Akayleb Evans as the Vikings’ two injured inactive players for the game.

Cashman signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract and is the Vikings’ second-highest-graded defender behind hybrid safety Josh Metellus, per Pro Football Focus.

The Vikings still have 2023 surprise standout Ivan Pace Jr. to start.

However, an extended absence from Cashman would test their depth. Offseason free agent signing Kamu Grugier-Hill filled in for Pace during his absence. He figures to step into a similar role with Cashman going down.