Vikings QB Daniel Jones Linked to ‘Cursed’ Franchise Before Free Agency

Daniel Jones, Minnesota Vikings
Daniel Jones #13 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Daniel Jones’ time with the Minnesota Vikings could come to an end this offseason. Signed in November after clearing waivers from the New York Giants, Jones did not play for the Vikings but did serve as the emergency QB3 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff.

The Cleveland Browns could offer an opportunity Jones cannot pass on.

“They’re a team who needs to add one and, quite possibly, multiple quarterbacks. Deshaun Watson’s status, at this point uncertain following a second Achilles tendon rupture. And frankly, my understanding is the Browns were probably going to draft one, even if Watson had not gotten hurt. So they are going to be in position to potentially to take Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders if they feel like the value is there,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said on “The Insiders” on February 9.

“Regardless, I would anticipate they also add a veteran to the mix. Couple names to keep in mind: Kirk Cousins has a relationship with Kevin Stefanski. He could be an economical option if and when the Falcons release him. And another one … Don’t overlook Daniel Jones to Cleveland, either.”

The Browns have earned a reputation for being “cursed” after decades of losing and amid their current issues – on and off the field – specifically around Watson.

Jones, 27, had 2,070 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions on 63.3% completion in 2024.

He has earned $108.2 million in his career, per Over The Cap, so a greater opportunity to start with the Browns in 2025 could be worth trading some familiarity with the Vikings or more money elsewhere.

The link between Stefanski and Cousins should not be overlooked either, though, especially amid the latter’s uncertain future.

Kirk Cousins Predicted to Replace Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson, Minnesota Vikings

GettyDeshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns falls to the ground after being injured against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The unfortunate news for Jones is that Cousins, a former Vikings QB himself, has been a projected fit for the Browns in part due to that preexisting connection with Stefanski.

“Coach Kevin Stefanski spent two years working with Cousins during their time with the Minnesota Vikings, and odds are the quarterback won’t be able to command a ton of money after fizzling out with the Atlanta Falcons,” CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin wrote on January 28. “That could make him the perfect one-year rental in place of the injured Deshaun Watson.”

The rub is that the Falcons could hold off on cutting Cousins in hopes of finding a trade. But given his exorbitant contract and performance in 2024, the expectation remains for the Falcons to release Cousins, freeing him to sign with any team he wishes.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter equated it to the Denver Broncos cutting Russell Wilson in 2024.

“The Falcons have said that they don’t know about trading him. They’re going to need Kirk Cousins’ cooperation to get a trade. And I would think that that’s going to be hard to get, which sets up the real possibility that they wind up releasing him even though the organization hasn’t gotten to that point yet, and hasn’t said that it’s willing to move on from him,” Schefter said on “NFL Live” on February 5.

“I think people across the league believe this situation will unfold with the Falcons releasing Kurt Cousins right around the start of the new league year.”

Vikings QB Daniel Jones Predicted to Join Rams Amid Uncertainty Around Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford, Minnesota Vikings

GettyMatthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams before a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones could still have several options this offseason. That includes joining the Los Angeles Rams amid two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford’s uncertain future.

“Matthew Stafford is the unquestioned starter if he returns, but he’s soon to be 37,” Benjamin wrote on January 28. “It’s time Sean McVay gets a younger arm to develop, and he’s embraced reclamation projects before (i.e. Baker Mayfield).”

“Jones could stay in Minnesota and continue learning under [Kevin] O’Connell,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote in January. However, O’Connell learned under Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. Going straight to the source could be even better for Jones.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote on February 8 that Stafford is expected to return to the Rams.

However, the Rams have faced uncertainty around Stafford in back-to-back offseasons. Adding Jones, who could be the odd man out for the Vikings, could prove wise.

