Vikings Put Aaron Jones on Notice Before Giants Game

Aaron Jones is entering his third season with the Minnesota Vikings, and it could look vastly different from either of the first two campaigns.

Jones, the former Green Bay Packers star and 2020 Pro Bowler, is in his 10th NFL season. He has carried the ball 1,564 times in his career, adding another 351 touches as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

All that wear and tear could make the Vikings’ apparent adjustment a necessity.

Aaron Jones Facing Career Reality Check With Vikings

Jones, 31, started all 12 games he played for the Vikings last season, and he logged all 17 regular-season games in 2025, as well as Minnesota’s postseason appearance that year.

In his career, Jones has started 114 of the 126 contests he has appeared in. However, he has not come off the bench as a reserve since the 2019 season. That streak could come to an end in 2026.

The Vikings listed Jones as a co-starter on their initial unofficial depth chart on August 12.

He is first, but only separated from 2025 backup Jordan Mason by an “OR,” a stark contrast to the Vikings’ initial depth chart release at the time.

Mason, 27, started the five games that Jones missed in 2025, but he appeared in 16 of the Vikings’ games. The former San Francisco 49ers find and ex-undrafted free agent posted 758 yards and 6 touchdowns on 159 carries last year.

Jones tallied a 132-548-2 line.

Jones remains the superior receiving option, but the Vikings clearly want to give themselves the flexibility to go with a more physical option with Jordan out of the gate in games this season.

Of course, the “unofficial” nature of the listing means the preseason slate of games will be key to watch. The Vikings will open their 2026 preseason slate against the New York Giants on Saturday, August 15.

Jones is on an expiring one-year, $5.5 million contract.

But so is Mason, so it is not as though the Vikings are leaning into their future at the position, unless Mason is an extension candidate.

Jordan Mason Earned Co-Starting Role

The listing may be more appropriately framed as an endorsement of and promotion for Mason rather than Jones being demoted.

As much as he values Jones, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is fond of the younger back.

“If you are searching for standouts at training camp, look for Mason. The 27-year-old returned this summer in exceptional shape, and his explosiveness shows up in team drills. O’Connell trusts Aaron Jones implicitly, but Mason’s burst and vision fit perfectly with the overhauled run concepts,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis wrote on August 10.

“The depth conversation isn’t simple. Scott proved viable last preseason and became a trusted special teams option. His knowledge of O’Connell’s system helps his case. Meanwhile, Claiborne’s speed intrigued the Vikings enough to take a swing on him in the sixth round. His trajectory hinges on ball security and his ability to absorb the offense. Preseason games should offer him opportunities to generate confidence on both fronts.”

O’Connell and the Vikings could be sorting out their starting running back just as much as they are evaluating the rest of the group, unless one of Jones or Mason takes the job and runs with it during the preseason.

Vikings Put Aaron Jones on Notice During Training Camp