Vikings WR Jordan Addison Gets Blunt Take Involving Colts

The Minnesota Vikings still have a couple of seasons left with Jordan Addison on the team after exercising his fifth-year option. Nonetheless, at some point, the Vikings will need to decide whether they want to pay him long-term.

Moreover, this season could be the deciding factor for Minnesota in whether they want to invest a significant sum to keep Addison with the Vikings. However, if they decide to dangle him in the trade market at some point, there could be suitors for the wideout.

In a May 16 article, FanSided’s Jake Beckman wrote about a potential trade each team could make to address a major need now that the free agency period and the 2026 NFL Draft are behind all the teams. When it comes to Addison, he floats the wide receiver as a potential target for the Indianapolis Colts.

“The Vikings did just sign Jauan Jennings,” Beckman wrote. “If they wanted to move on from Jordan Addison, who has had a litany of legal issues, they absolutely could. It’s unprecedented for a team to trade a player right after they exercise his fifth-year option, but this is a pretty unique situation that both teams are in.”

Last season, Addison posted a 64.9 overall PFF grade while recording 42 receptions on 74 targets for 610 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Furthermore, the Vikings’ wideout averaged 14.5 yards per reception and generated 135 yards after the catch.

Colts Need to Improve Wide Receiver Group

Additionally, Beckman explained why Addison would make sense for the Colts, who are lacking depth at wide receiver. As a result, Daniel Jones, or whoever starts at quarterback if the Colts QB cannot open the season, could have limited weapons at his disposal this season, and the situation could worsen if injuries pile up.

“The Colts are in a very tough spot right now,” Beckman added in his article. “IF (and that’s a big IF) Daniel Jones is healthy enough to play at the beginning of the season, he’s going to need his receivers to get open early and often.

“The problem is that right now, his wide receivers are Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. That’s not remotely close to the caliber of a receiver room that they’re going to need… and there isn’t really anyone out there who is going to give that wide receiver room a shot of adrenaline.”

Vikings’ Jordan Addison Gets Blunt Message for 2026 Season

Understanding that Addison is looking for a long-term contract and this season will play a large role in whether he gets it in Minnesota, Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins recently called out the former USC Trojan to step up this 2026 season.

“This is a big contract year for Jordan,” Scoggins said in an April 11 video from “Purple Access.” “This is his chance, not only on the field but off the field, to show that he can be trusted with big contract money.

“Year 3 was the worst of his career. Not all his fault. The quarterback situation was a disaster at times, sure. But it was a career low in catches, a career low in yards, and a career low in touchdowns.

“He had seven drops. He didn’t have that many combined in his first two seasons. I think the focus wasn’t there all the time, probably because of what was happening at quarterback.”