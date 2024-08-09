Vikings Expect to Dodge Worst-Case Suspension for Jordan Addison: Report

The Minnesota Vikings expect a suspension is imminent for wide receiver Jordan Addison, but when the timing is looking ideal for the team to be without the second-year star.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on August 9 that the Vikings expect Addison, who is facing drunk driving charges in California, to be suspended late in the season or during the 2025 offseason.

If this is the case, the Vikings would avoid a scenario where the team would be without Addison and Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is expected to miss at least the first month of the season while recovering from knee surgery.

“The Vikings anticipate that a suspension is coming at some point. But due to the speed with which those matters move at the league office, they’re comfortable in their belief that any suspension would come either late this season or during the 2025 offseason,” Graziano wrote. “There was some concern that an Addison suspension could overlap with the early part of the season, when they’ll be without tight end T.J. Hockenson as he recovers from a season-ending torn ACL, but that doesn’t seem likely.”

Addison has an arraignment hearing scheduled for October 7, according to ESPN. He was charged with two misdemeanors — driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and driving with .08% blood alcohol content — after police found him asleep at the wheel of a Rolls Royce that was blocking a lane of the interstate near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on July 12, per ESPN.

He is expected to face a three-game suspension if he pleads guilty or is convicted on those charges, per the league’s substance abuse policy.

Vikings’ Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy Will Lean on Jordan Addison Early in the Season

For the first time in six years, the Vikings begin a season without Kirk Cousins starting under center.

That’s quite a change for the franchise that is getting Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy acclimated to the offense on a short timeline. Cousins admitted that it took even him, a decade-long veteran in the league, his second season with Kevin O’Connell to fully grasp the scheme.

Having talented pass-catchers can only help bridge the gap for the Vikings newcomers at quarterback — and Addison is one of the best.

Addison’s concerns off the field are valid, but he’s also made the team forget about those worries with his performance in training camp.

“Justin Jefferson is so good that he overshadows the other Vikings receivers, but Addison is a special player and would be the top wide receiver on many teams,” SKOR North’s Judd Zulgad wrote in an August 7 training camp recap. “If he can avoid issues away from the field, Addison’s second contract is going to be a big one.”

Jordan Addison Addresses Drunk Driving Charges

Returning to Minnesota for training camp, Addison answered for his actions, apologizing and taking accountability in his first media appearance.

“I was surprised by the support that I received,” Addison said after the first day of training camp on July 24, per ESPN. “I didn’t think it was going to be how it was, but it was really important. I was in the dark place. I was feeling down, and they really uplifted me, uplifted me to come out here and just perform at a high level still. So through everything that’s going on, I’m going to put it behind me and I’m still going to perform at a high level, come out here give the fans what they pay for.

“Whatever’s out there for me,” he added, “whatever comes with it, I’ll own up to everything. I feel like anything that comes my way is meant to happen or is deserved.”