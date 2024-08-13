Vikings Replace Injured Jabril Cox With Former Browns LB, Standout Specialist

The Minnesota Vikings have dropped an injured linebacker and replaced him with a free agent and former member of the Cleveland Browns.

Minnesota’s official team X account announced the news on Tuesday, August 13.

“The #Vikings have signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk and waived injured LB Jabril Cox,” the post said.

Minnesota waived Cox with an injury designation after he went down with a groin issue against the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason opener on August 10.

Kunaszyk joined the Vikings after two years and 20 games played in Cleveland as both a linebacker and a regular on special teams, where he was one of the Browns’ better performers.

Jordan Kunaszyk Will Likely Play Role as Rotational Inside LB, Special Teamer With Vikings

Kunaszyk logged a total of 442 special teams snaps and 157 defensive snaps for the Browns over the past two years, according to Pro Football Reference.

The linebacker did more of his defensive work in 2022, when injuries decimated Cleveland’s linebacking corps and caused all three starters to hit injured reserve (IR) with season-ending ailments at one point or another.

Kunaszyk played in 15 games that year and earned two starts. He tallied 22 combined tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble that season.

The Browns were healthier last year, which led to just five appearances for Kunaszyk. He finished the campaign with a quality coverage grade of 73.1 in limited action (26 coverage snaps), per Pro Football Focus.

Presumably, the best-case scenario for the Vikings is that Kunaszyk can function as a rotational inside linebacker behind projected starters Ivan Pace Jr. and Blake Cashman, while also contributing to the kickoff and punt teams.

Minnesota plays a 3-4 base defense, in which outside linebackers serve as primary pass rushers, and that has never been a strong suit for Kunaszyk since he entered the NFL in 2019 as a member of the Carolina Panthers. He also played a two-year stint with the Washington Commanders (2020-21) before joining the Browns.

Vikings Dealt Huge Blow After J.J. McCarthy Suffers Knee Injury

In considerably bigger injury news Tuesday, the Vikings lost rookie quarterback and No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy to a knee injury that will require surgery.

The team hosted an impromptu press conference, reporting that McCarthy suffered a meniscus tear and will go under the knife at some point this week. Head coach Kevin O’Connell added that McCarthy sustained the injury in Saturday’s game against the Raiders, though the QB played the full 30 snaps his coaches intended, meaning McCarthy likely played at least some after tearing the ligament.

“I would be speculating on a timeline to return at this point,” O’Connell told reporters. “Hopefully a shorter timeline than a longer time, but the first thing is we identify the injury. Potential severity will come when we do that procedure.”

Minnesota opens the season on the road against the New York Giants on September 8, likely with Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback.