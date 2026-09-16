Vikings Get Unfortunate News On Running Back Injury After Sunday Win

The Minnesota Vikings got worrying news on Monday when it was revealed that Jordan Mason was being evaluated for a thumb injury in the wake of the 39-22 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers.

Unfortunately, Mason’s results came out on Wednesday and the former San Francisco 49er will be moved to a short-term IR after it was revealed he suffered a fractured thumb over the weekend.

“Vikings RB Jordan Mason has a small fracture in his thumb and it has been fixed, per coach Kevin O’Connell. He’s on short-term IR but should be back quickly. The team also added DeeJay Dallas to the roster.” Ian Rapoport reported on Sep. 16.

Former Seattle Seahawks fourth round draft pick DeeJay Dallas will take Mason’s spot on the active roster, with ex-Cleveland Brown Jerome Ford being added to the practice squad.

This injury will put the bulk of the load in the running game on the shoulders of veteran Pro Bowler Aaron Jones Sr., who split carries with the 27 year old in the season opener last Sunday.