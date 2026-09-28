Vikings Get Bad Injury News on Critical $23 Million Starter

The Minnesota Vikings have navigated several injuries to key offensive players across their 3-0 start to the season, but the most serious one yet may have happened late in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN first reported an upper-body injury to tight end Josh Oliver in the fourth quarter of the contest on Sunday, September 27.

“Vikings TE Josh Oliver (arm) is OUT,” Seifert reported via X on Sunday, September 27. “Aaron Jones jogged off the field after that first down.”

Alec Lewis of The Athletic authored a follow-up report after the game ended, citing an unfortunate update to Oliver’s status from Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said TE Josh Oliver would be getting further evaluation after a bicep injury. A significant one,” Lewis wrote. “He’s been on the field for almost 74% of early-down snaps. Critical to dictate personnel.”

Josh Oliver Important to Vikings’ Offense as Versatile Tight End

Oliver entered Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay with three receptions for 46 yards on five targets, which equates to an average 15.3 yards per catch.

Quarterback Kyler Murray did not look Oliver’s way on any of his 29 pass attempts against the Buccaneers, but Oliver’s ability to catch passes is more of a luxury and less of the reason that the Vikings are paying him $23.25 million over a three-year contract that runs through 2028.

Oliver’s importance comes in the context of blocking as an inline tight end in both the run and pass games. His ability to do both, as well as present a viable threat as a receiving target, affords Minnesota the opportunity to put Oliver on the field and force defenses to play in certain ways that can prove advantageous to O’Connell’s offense.

For instance, the Vikings can run 12 personnel, two tight ends, with Oliver and Hockenson alongside five offensive linemen. If the defense runs base, Minnesota can manipulate either Hockenson or a running back like Aaron Jones Sr. into a matchup with a linebacker incapable of covering them in the pass game.

If the defense comes out in a nickel package, five defensive backs including three cornerbacks, Minnesota can run the football with six quality inline blockers and keep Hockenson in to aid that effort, effectively running behind seven blockers.

Josh Oliver Has Produced Efficient 3-Plus Seasons for Vikings

It is not a coincidence that Oliver is now playing on his second meaningful contract in Minnesota.

The team also inked him to a three-year deal worth $21 million in March of 2023 after the tight end’s rookie contract expired. Oliver played two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars to start his NFL career before that franchise traded him to the Baltimore Ravens.

Oliver joined the Vikings in free agency after two years in Baltimore and is now on his fourth year in Minnesota. Over that time, Oliver has amassed 62 catches for 677 yards and nine TDs on 80 targets.