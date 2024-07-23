Vikings Pursued $262 Million Pro Bowl QB Ahead of Draft, Insider Says

Before the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with Kirk Cousins, signed Sam Darnold or drafted J.J. McCarthy, there was hope to land Justin Herbert.

In a July 19 feature story, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert detailed the Vikings’ quarterback moves this offseason and reported that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah broached the topic of a trade for Herbert as it appeared Cousins would enter free agency.

The Vikings’ succession plan for Cousins has been years in the making as he enters this season at 36 years old. However, nobody in the building wanted Cousins back more than head coach Kevin O’Connell, Seifert said.

But convincing Cousins to stay while the Vikings used a first-round draft pick on a quarterback of the future was a dealbreaker for Cousins.

That’s when they approached the Los Angeles Chargers, undergoing a regime change with Jim Harbaugh at the helm, at the scouting combine before free agency.

“At the combine, they checked with the Chargers on Herbert’s availability,” Seifert wrote. “It was the kind of call many NFL teams make to a team that has changed leadership. Adofo-Mensah had worked with new Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh when they were both with the 49ers from 2013 to ’14, and was well aware of Harbaugh’s preference for a run-based offensive scheme. The Chargers did not want to move Herbert, but the Vikings’ interest was a sign for league observers about Cousins’ looming availability.”

Vikings, Cousins Apart in Contract Structure Led to Herbert Trade Call

While the Vikings told Cousins that they intended to select a quarterback in this year’s draft, there was also a divide on the structure of his contract that ultimately led to him leaving for the Atlanta Falcons.

Cousins touted that the structure of his next contract was most important to him, while the Vikings hoped they could have more flexibility as Adofo-Mensah continued his rebuilding of the roster.

It came down to guaranteed money in the contract, which the Vikings knew they could not make a long-term commitment to Cousins — especially with the allure of building around a rookie-scale contract in their sights.

Herbert would have been more costly on the cap sheet than Cousins and would restrict Adofo-Mensah from splurging in free agency. He signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension in July 2023.

However, the Vikings would have a franchise quarterback to hitch themselves to long-term with the onus being on the coaching staff to develop talent through the draft to make the team a true contender.

Vikings Rehaul Roster for McCarthy Era

Cousins’ final years in Minnesota were marred by porous defense — which the Vikings remedied immediately in free agency with the extra cap space they had moving on from Cousins.

The Vikings signed outside linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel to replace Danielle Hunter and also signed inside linebacker Blake Cashman — all top-100 free agents in Pro Football Focus’ 2024 rankings.

This was the first offseason where Adofo-Mensah’s imprint on the roster was made clear after running it back with Mike Zimmer-era stars over the past two seasons.

With those moves, the Vikings’ timeline to contention has become more clear.

The offense’s future is bright with numerous Pro Bowl pass-catchers along with a fringe top-10 offensive line. The defense is poised to make a leap in Year 2 with Brian Flores having his say on the many additions made this offseason.

McCarthy is the final piece and the quarterback O’Connell identified to ultimately lead the franchise.