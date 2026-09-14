Justin Jefferson Gets Blunt on Vikings Comeback Win Over Packers

The Minnesota Vikings had to overcome plenty of adversity to pull off a 39-22 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers. Kyler Murray left the game in the first half with a concussion, forcing Carson Wentz into action. The veteran quarterback stepped in and played a key role in Minnesota’s comeback.

Wentz finished 13-of-19 for 133 yards and three touchdowns, posting a 123.5 passer rating. He was sacked three times, but he avoided any turnovers and helped the Vikings explode for 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Justin Jefferson benefited from Wentz coming in as the wideout recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns, matching his tally from last season in his first game of the 2026 campaign. After the win, Jefferson was blunt about the team’s performance.

“It’s really just the way this team has always been battling. We always face adversity,” Jefferson told CBS Sports after the win. “We always go through something in the game. But that’s the way to come back from that difficult of a win. With this team, they’re a great team, great players all over the field. So it was definitely great to come back in that second half and get this win.”

Justin Jefferson on Recording Two Touchdowns vs. Packers

Jefferson also hinted that he’s playing with a point to prove that he’s still arguably the best wideout in the NFL after his two-touchdown performance against the Packers defense.

“Two touchdowns last year definitely wasn’t me,” Jefferson added. “Everybody knows that wasn’t me. And to come here in the first game of the season versus Green Bay and get two touchdowns right off the bat.”

Justin Jefferson Praises Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota’s running game was a committee effort, with Jordan Mason logging 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Aaron Jones Sr. had 12 carries for 40 rushing yards and one touchdown.

The Vikings found a way to keep their offense moving on third down, converting 8 of 15 attempts compared to Green Bay’s 3-for-12. Those extra conversions helped Minnesota sustain drives and put more pressure on the Packers’ defense.

Minnesota’s defense also came up with several key plays, sacking Jordan Love four times and intercepting him once. Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel led the way, with Turner recording a sack and forcing a fumble, while Van Ginkel finished with 1.5 sacks.

Brian Flores’ defense made the necessary adjustments after halftime. The Vikings gave up 19 points in the first half but held Green Bay to just three after the break. That allowed Minnesota’s offense to settle in and helped the Vikings complete the comeback. Jefferson emphasized the Vikings’ defense in this come-from-behind win.

“That’s self-explanatory,” Jefferson said. “We know the defense wants to cause those pressures. We know they’re going to force some type of turnover. It’s just all about what we’re doing on the offensive side of the ball, what we’re going to do with that turnover, to get points after that and run up the score a little bit. It definitely was a great feeling.”