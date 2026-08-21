Justin Jefferson Gets Blunt on Randy Moss at Vikings Practice

The Minnesota Vikings had a special guest at this week’s joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens. Randy Moss was in attendance as Minnesota gets ready for its preseason contest against the Ravens on Aug. 22 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

After the final joint practice with the Ravens, Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson spoke to the media and shared what it meant to have Moss in attendance to offer any advice.

“It’s honestly really, really great, kind of talking to him and asking him what he sees and the tips that he has for me,” Jefferson told reporters on Aug. 20.

“It’s really, really cool to be in my position and be a fan of him, and him coming to these joint practices and being a fan of me and wanting to help me and work with me. It’s really cool to get those types of tips from him.”

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Looking to Randy Moss for Advice

Last season was a challenging one for Jefferson, whose production took a hit due to the issues under center. The Vikings star recorded an 80.5 PFF grade along with 84 receptions on 140 targets, 1048 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

Moreover, Jefferson registered 12.5 yards per reception, 5.2 yards after catch per reception, and five drops. As a result, Jefferson is likely taking in any advice from Moss that can help him have a bounce-back season.

“[Moss is] really cool and very important,” Jefferson added. “For him, the information that he has is endless. The things that he has seen, things that he has been through, the experience, I mean, there’s no better person out here besides maybe Keenan McCardell that can teach me different things of how to be a true route runner, to be a true receiver.

“For him to be out here for these two days, he’s on retirement, so he doesn’t have to be out here. So it’s really cool to get those tips from him and for me to apply those tips out there in the game and see them really work. So it’s been really cool two days.”

Justin Jefferson on Jauan Jennings Fitting In Minnesota

Jefferson wasn’t only talking about Moss when it comes to the wideouts, as the Vikings star also shared his thoughts on having Jauan Jennings be part of the wide receiver room this season.

“He’s quiet, but he’s a dog when we step out here on that field,” Jefferson said. “His physicality, his mentality, all of that stuff is a great addition to our team. We need that type of energy and that type of physicality on our side of the ball, just because we run and throw the ball as well. So he’s a cheat code, like we like to say.

“The way he goes down without fear and just attacks the safeties and gets those blocks for the lane to open up for the running back is beautiful. So just continue working on that, continue seeing that. It allows us to feed off of that and allows us to go in there and get some work in as well.”