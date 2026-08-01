Justin Jefferson Gives Blunt Update on Vikings’ QB Competition

The QB competition for the Minnesota Vikings continues as training camp progresses and the preseason nears. Once the preseason gets underway, both J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray will have live games to apply what they have been working on in practice as they prepare for the 2026 NFL season.

Amid this progress, Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson issued an update on the team’s QB battle and what he’s seeing from the two signal-callers.

“Improvements,” Jefferson told reporters on July 31. “I see a lot of great plays being out there. I just see a lot of learning out there. We’re really all just trying to get on the same page and get connected like we know we should be. Once it all gets dialed in, the connection, the relationship, and all of that stuff just comes together.”

McCarthy and Murray are both looking to show that they are capable starters in the NFL. From McCarthy’s perspective, he’s out to prove that he can be the franchise QB that the Vikings drafted in the first round in 2024.

As for Murray, after the Arizona Cardinals cut ties with him this past offseason, the former No. 1 pick likely wants to take advantage of this fresh start in Minnesota to show he’s still a starter.

Justin Jefferson on Dialogue With Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy

Furthermore, Jefferson shared the dialogue he’s having with both quarterbacks as he does his best to help them in this competition.

“It’s not really too much of different conversations,” Jefferson added. “It’s just all talk of ball at the end of the day. Right now, we just don’t know who’s the No. 1 guy. So, it’s all about having communication and connection with both of the guys until further notice.

“Coming out here and getting work with both of them, talking to both of them, making sure we all understand and are on that same page. So, yeah, it’s a lot of connection, talking, and just building on that.”

Vikings Get Strong Justin Jefferson Message

Last season wasn’t an easy one for Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson. Although he still eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards, he had to work much harder than usual to get there.

Jefferson was on the field for 392 passing snaps during the 2025 season and earned an 80.5 overall PFF grade. He finished with 84 receptions on 140 targets for 1,048 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He averaged 12.5 yards per reception, added 435 yards after the catch, and was charged with five drops. As a result, Jefferson will be impacted by whoever wins this competition, as the Vikings likely hope that the winner can help the wideout boost his production to what many expect from him.

“Good Morning Football” co-host Jamie Erdahl is one NFL media member who wants the Vikings to figure out their QB situation for the sake of Jefferson, who is in his prime and should be putting up monster numbers.

“I’m Team Justin Jefferson,” Erdahl recently said during a July 24 appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “You’ve heard me talk about it before. Honestly, this has stuck in my head since the offseason. That man is such a professional. Justin Jefferson has shown up for whatever has happened. I don’t think it’s been done to him intentionally.

“I think they’ve just gotten into some pickles between the contract situation with Sam Darnold on the one-year deal and drafting J.J. McCarthy. They basically backed themselves into a parking spot. I think you’re at the end of the rope with Justin, essentially.

“If he were to throw a fit, which I know he wouldn’t because he is a professional, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, that tracks.‘ I’d be infuriated if I were as talented as him. You are the brand. You are the Vikings.”