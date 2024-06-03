Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Sent Strong Message After Jefferson Extension

The Minnesota Vikings made the grandest of gestures to Justin Jefferson, making him the highest-paid wide receiver and non-quarterback in the NFL and securing his future in Minnesota for the next five seasons.

Jefferson has the runway to overtake Randy Moss‘ all-time franchise records — but the onus is on J.J. McCarthy to help Jefferson make that happen.

Following the June 3 announcement of Jefferson’s four-year, $140 million extension, Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt set the stage for the Moss-Jefferson debate that could take place if McCarthy can seize his role as the team’s future franchise quarterback.

From Brandt:

4 years from now, are we going to be filling TV segments with: GREATER ALL TIME VIKING: Moss or Jefferson???? Only if JJ McCarthy can really play.

Justin Jefferson’s Contract Aligns With Vikings’ Timeline for J.J. McCarthy

While there were questions about the new Vikings regime’s “competitive rebuild” philosophy, the plan is finally coming to fruition with the future of the franchise now becoming secure.

Jefferson is under contract through the 2028 season, while rookie quarterback McCarthy offers the Vikings the exploits of a rookie-scale quarterback contract for the duration of Jefferson’s deal.

McCarthy will lean on an offense that is brimming with high-end talent throughout his development. McCarthy showed a penchant for making big plays when needed at Michigan, and while his upside as a playmaker is enticing, the Vikings do not need him to step into that role just yet.

The 21-year-old quarterback can develop as a game manager in Kevin O’Connell‘s offense while refining his comfort and decision-making as a passer throughout his rookie deal.

If McCarthy develops into a top-tier quarterback, the Vikings will have to pay him like one. However, that’s a good problem that’s five years away.

For now, the Vikings have secured the best situation for developing McCarthy; and Jefferson gets his flowers as the league’s top wide receiver who will help McCarthy every step of the way.

Justin Jefferson Has a Stake for Vikings Greats Cris Carter, Randy Moss’ Records

With Jefferson’s future in Minnesota secured, it’s time to take inventory of the potential all-time career he could carve into Vikings history.

The soon-to-be 25-year-old phenom already holds the single-season receiving yards (1,809) and receptions (128) records he set in 2022. Cris Carter and Moss are tied for the most receiving touchdowns in a single season with 17 each.

Jefferson will have to play well into his 30s to touch Carter’s all-time 12,383 yards receiving, however, he does have a chance to surpass Moss’ career receiving yards mark with the Vikings.

Jefferson is well on his way to surpassing Moss as the franchise’s No. 2 all-time receiver. His 5,899 career receiving yards and 98.3 yards per season could mean it’s only a matter of time before he passes Moss’ 9,316 yards receiving with the Vikings.

And while Moss went on to have a prolific career outside of Minnesota, Jefferson has already made a case to rival some of the greatest receivers in league history.

“He is one of five players ever with 5,000-plus receiving yards in his first four seasons, and his 5,899 career yards are nearly 400 more than any other player in NFL history along that same measure, according to NFL Research,” NFL.com’s Michael Baca wrote. “His 98.3 receiving yards per game also stands as the most in NFL history (minimum of 50 games), and he’s improved that average on a yearly basis (87.5, 95.1, 106.4, 107.4 in 2023) the past four seasons.”