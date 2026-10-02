Justin Jefferson Injury Sparks Candid Vikings Message Before Week 4

The Minnesota Vikings ruled out Justin Jefferson for Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins after the wideout suffered an ankle injury in Week 3. As a result, the Vikings will look to move to 4-0 without their No. 1 receiver.

Nonetheless, in the NFL, it’s a next-man-up mentality, and this is an opportunity for other receivers to step up. In the Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jordan Addison elevated his game, recording five receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown.

On Oct. 2, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared how he prepared his receivers as they look to replace the production lost with Jefferson’s injury as a group for this game.

“We’re going to call personnel groupings to get certain guys in the spots we want,” O’Connell told reporters. “We’ve been able to practice it. It was some guys, including some of our young guys who have been here, like a Tai Felton or a Myles Price.

“It was their first time going through it a little bit, as well as Jauan [Jennings] being out there and being asked to do a little bit more than just maybe the position he’s gotten the reps at throughout the week of a game plan. So across the board, I think everybody will be much more comfortable and I’m excited to see those guys play after the week of prep we just got out of those guys.”

KOC Didn’t Want to Risk Justin Jefferson’s Homecoming

Meanwhile, O’Connell shared that Jefferson was progressing throughout the week and perhaps wanted to play it safe against the Dolphins, a team Minnesota should beat at him.

Furthermore, with the Vikings playing in Jefferson’s home state against the New Orleans Saints, O’Connell probably didn’t want to risk his wideout re-aggravating his ankle injury and missing that game.

“He’s definitely feeling better,” O’Connell added. “I think we’re encouraged about where he’s at, but just couldn’t get there based on what you saw in practice next week. Yeah, obviously, we’ll see how he comes in. He’s going to get treatment throughout the next couple days, and the goal is to try to get him back out there practicing next week. I know it’s a big one for him next week, going to Louisiana.”

Vikings Are Fully Backing Kyler Murray Despite Concerns

As for the Minnesota offense, there are concerns about how Kyler Murray and the Vikings offense looked against Tampa Bay. Despite those concerns, Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner has faith in the former No. 1 pick to lead them.

“I’ll just say, Kyler is definitely a very, very athletic quarterback,” Turner said during a Sept. 30 appearance on “Good Morning Football.” “I kind of saw it during camp when I was trying to get a move around, and then you still have to tap off or try to just get near Kyler. This is doggone impossible, if you ask me, during practice.

“But definitely an athletic quarterback. You can tell he’s a leader on the offensive side of the ball, and a lot of guys on the offensive side and on the defensive side trust him a lot.”