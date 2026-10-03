Vikings Get Huge Justin Jefferson Injury Update Ahead of Saints Game

The Minnesota Vikings are hopeful that Justin Jefferson may return next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. This was revealed in a new report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Jefferson has been absent from practice over the course of the past couple of days. This included Friday, when it was announced he would be out for Sunday’s showdown with the Miami Dolphins.

Jefferson’s absence stems from an injury he suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He suffered a mild ankle sprain during the first quarter of the game. He sat out the remainder of that game as a precautionary measure.

The LSU product did not practice Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. Head coach Kevin O’Connell stated that Jefferson “was feeling better,” but “just couldn’t get there” in time for Sunday’s showdown.

Now, Fowler indicated that Jefferson could be available for the matchup with the Saints.

They are hopeful for next week. They’re leaving the window open for that. It’s not a long-term issue. I checked with a source who said he will be, quote, okay. So it’s not one of those ankle sprains where you’re looking at four to six weeks. They’re just simply taking it week to week. He’s got New Orleans next week. He’s got those LSU roots. So he’s hoping to get back there and put on a show in the Superdome. So they’re somewhat optimistic. He didn’t touch the practice field this week. They’re hoping to rehab him over the weekend, get him back on the practice field next week.

Justin Jefferson’s Return Could Boost Vikings

This could be a major boost for the Vikings offense. Between the injuries to both parties, quarterback Kyler Murray has only shared the field with Jefferson for 18 snaps. Both players are excited to play with each other, but that just hasn’t been the case so far this season due to injury.

In addition to just helping out Jefferson, this could also help out Jordan Addison. With Jefferson hopefully in the picture by next Sunday, Addison may have a chance to make an impact in the offense. He will no longer have to face defenses that are keying in on him.

Now, Jefferson on the field should be able to open up lanes for Addison as well. He has made the most of his opportunities, recording seven catches for hundred 11 yards and a touchdown.

Justin Jefferson Could Benefit Running Game Too

The return of Jefferson could make life easier for the running game as well. The rushing unit has been a dynamic part of the offense to this point in the year, and it has been led by veteran Aaron Jones. The Vikings were held to just 78 rushing yards as a team once Jefferson left the game.

For Jones, that meant only 58 yards on 17 carries, averaging out to 3.4 yards per carry. Jefferson’s absence had a ripple effect on the entire offense. The Vikings were held to just 78 rushing yards as a team once Jefferson left the game, and it was clear that he was missed heavily.

Now, it seems as though he could have a chance at returning for a hometown game of sorts, as the Vikings look to beat the Saints.

This will be something worth monitoring throughout the course of the week. Jefferson is extremely valuable to the offense. His playmaking ability and his dependability are two of the major things that he brings to the table for the Vikings. We have seen what the Vikings offense looks like with Jefferson off the field, and it has struggled. Getting him back in time for the Saints game could be extremely important. The playmaker is essential in helping the offense run and function at a high level. It has been that way since he entered the league, and now he is a steadfast presence.