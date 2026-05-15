Vikings Star Justin Jefferson Opens Up on J.J. McCarthy-Kyler Murray QB Battle

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t exactly done right by star WR Justin Jefferson. The four-time All-Pro has set record after record for production early in his career and has eclipsed at least 1,000 yards in each of his first six seasons, despite battling injuries and a struggling Minnesota offense for some of those.

Jefferson is on a Hall of Fame trajectory, but the Vikings haven’t been consistent contenders while he’s been there. Minnesota has made the playoffs just twice in that span, losing in the wild card round in both 2022 and 2024. Suffice to say, the Vikings want to do more, and quarterback play is a big part of that.

“Who’s gonna be that last man standing?” Jefferson asked about the upcoming quarterback battle on Good Morning Football. “Who’s gonna be that dawg? Who’s gonna be that leader to carry us throughout the season? Because that is definitely a missing piece that we’re looking for.”

Justin Jefferson on the Minnesota Vikings Lacking a Franchise Quarterback

For the first four seasons of his NFL career, Jefferson played with Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Those teams didn’t always win as much as they wanted to, but the offenses were always productive. Cousins is a veteran of the game who knows how to get his receivers the ball.

After Cousins suffered an Achilles injury in 2023, the Vikings made the tough choice to part ways and draft his successor at No. 10 overall: J.J. McCarthy. The Michigan product was a raw prospect coming out of college, so the Vikings signed Sam Darnold in free agency as some insurance in case McCarthy wasn’t ready. When McCarthy tore his meniscus in the preseason, Darnold ended up starting the full season, winning 14 games and making the playoffs.

But in 2025, the Vikings didn’t want to pay Darnold after making a big investment in McCarthy. So they chose to let him walk and committed to McCarthy as the guy. All that happened was Darnold won a Super Bowl in Seattle while McCarthy struggled mightily — that is, when he was available. He spent much of the season injured once again.

Now Minnesota brought in former No. 1 overall pick and Cardinals starter Kyler Murray to compete with McCarthy for the job.

“It’s definitely difficult for those types of things to happen,” Jefferson continued on not having a franchise quarterback in Minnesota. “But just like me being with Kirk for those first four years … that’s something that is unbroken, that’s something you just don’t find just anywhere.”

Who Has the Early Edge in the Vikings’ Quarterback Battle?

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All indications are that this is setting up to be a true quarterback battle between McCarthy and Murray. Once, Minnesota may have preferred McCarthy to win it. Now, they may not care, as long as they get a good leader and quality production from the position.

It’ll be tough for McCarthy to beat Murray, I think. Murray is more experienced and more talented, even if his final seasons in Arizona didn’t show it.