Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Gets Major Prediction From ESPN

ESPN completed its NFL top 100 ranking project and published the full list earlier this week. A Minnesota Vikings representative made the list at No. 10 as the 2026 season gets underway.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson could be in line to have another big season, as his connection with Kyler Murray continues to grow. Jefferson is coming off another 1,000-yard season, amid an inconsistent passing game and quarterback room. Expectations are a little bit higher this year, as he and Murray have established a strong connection. Not only is he predicted to have another strong year, ESPN also predicts that he will have a little bit better year than last year.

His projection according to these rankings is 113 receptions for 1,376 yards and seven touchdowns. He also is projected to get to carries for 11 yards. ESPN gave their full breakdown, with Vikings writer Kevin Seifert doing the honors.

Jefferson is facing rosier prospects in 2026, one year after the Vikings had to force-feed 11 targets to him in their final game just to get him over 1,000 receiving yards. That was the primary impact of playing 12 games with either J.J. McCarthy or Max Brosmer at quarterback. Kyler Murray will open this season as the starter, and if his growing connection with Jefferson during training camp is any indication, the Vikings won’t have to manipulate playcalling to get him over 1,000 receiving yards this season.

Breaking Down A Successful Season For Vikings Star

This could definitely be a big season for Jefferson. As ESPN notes, his 8,480 receiving yards is the most by any player in their first six NFL season. He sits just ahead of Vikings legend Randy Moss in that category. Moss had 8,375 yards.

Based on these ESPN projections, 1,376 receiving yards would be the most he has had in a season since 2024. He has had other years where his receiving output has2 been stronger. This included his rookie season in 2020 when he recorded 88 receptions for 1,400 yards. 2021 saw him record 108 receptions for 1,616 yards, while 2022 had him tally 1,809 yards.

To accomplish 1,376 yards over the course of 17 games, several key metrics would have to come into play. He would have to average at least 5.9 catches and 80.9 yards per game. He also would need to average around 8.8 targets per game. This would certainly be expected, as he would continue his role as the Vikings’ premier weapon.

If anything, Jefferson’s place in this ranking still indicates that many believe he can be one of the top receivers in the game. He has shown it throughout the course of his career, with several different quarterbacks. The LSU product has managed to withstand the Vikings’ poor quarterback play and has been a veteran leader throughout the course of it.

Vikings Playmaker Has Been A Leader Throughout

The playmaker has had 10 different quarterbacks in his career, with one quarterback in particular helping him thrive.

Kirk Cousins played for the Vikings from 2020-2023. Jefferson averaged 99 yards. This was when his production was at its highest. Next came Sam Darnold, when Jefferson averaged 90 yards per game. Jefferson continued its trend of production with Nick Mullins as well. The receiver averaged 80 to 120 yards per game.

Last season was a little bit different as Jefferson averaged 53 yards per game. This was a career-low for him but made sense given the inconsistency of the quarterback position.

It will be fun to see what he can do with Murray. The production has always been there; Now it’s about making sure he can maintain it on an offense that needs continued identity. Murray may not be the long-term answer at the quarterback position, but he does at least provide a little bit of stability there, at least for now.

Time will tell of course, how Murray does, but Jefferson’s production is almost expected by this point. It will be interesting to see if Jefferson can at least meet the projections.