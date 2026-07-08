Vikings Receive Clear Justin Jefferson Message Amid QB Battle

Despite dealing with inconsistent quarterback play throughout the 2025 NFL season, Justin Jefferson remained a key part of the Minnesota Vikings‘ offense. While his production fell short of the elite numbers many have come to expect, he still delivered a solid campaign even with the challenges around him.

Minnesota wants to ensure that their inconsistent QB play does not affect overall offensive production, which is why they signed Kyler Murray after the Arizona Cardinals cut ties with him this offseason.

Nonetheless, Matthew Coller of Purple Insider appeared on the July 8 edition of “Yahoo! Sports Daily” and was asked about Jefferson’s future should the QB position again be an issue for the Vikings this upcoming season.

“The way that contracts are set up these days allows even more for Justin Jefferson to potentially try to ask out if this doesn’t work,” Coller said. “I don’t know if that’s something that he would ever want to do, but contracts are generally set up to have lower cap hits in the early years and then get super expensive at the end of the contract, which is where you negotiate an extension…

“It’s either you’re going to sign an extension with this team, stay with them long term, lock yourself in, probably a Minnesota Viking for life. I know how much he admires Larry Fitzgerald and the fact that he was with one franchise for his entire career. I think that’s what Justin Jefferson absolutely wants. He’s very close with Kevin O’Connell. They’ve built a great relationship through the years.”

This Season Is Important for the Vikings, Justin Jefferson

Last season, Jefferson played 392 pass snaps for the Vikings, leading to an 80.5 overall PFF grade. Jefferson hauled in 84 receptions on 140 targets for 1,048 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Moreover, he averaged 12.5 yards per reception and generated 435 yards after the catch while having five drops.

Moreover, Coller believes that another challenging season for Jefferson could bring a lot of questions for the wideout and the Vikings next offseason.

“If you’re talking about another year of inaccurate passes, frustrations, not competing for the playoffs, the fact that the best wide receiver in football has zero playoff wins to this point is not a fact that is lost on Justin Jefferson, I don’t think,” Coller added. “So it is a really, really important year for him and the organization.”

Justin Jefferson Wants to Be One of the Greatest Wide Outs

Furthermore, Coller mentioned that Jefferson wants to retire as one of the greatest wideouts to play in the league, which is why the Vikings’ QB situation is a major deal, as the team needs someone who can help get the most out of the wide receiver.

“He wants to set records,” Coller said. “He wants to be considered the greatest wide receiver to ever play. I think we all have Jerry Rice in the number one spot, but that’s who Justin is chasing. And he has more yards by his age than any other wide receiver in NFL history. So that’s where he’s setting the bar for himself.

“And if you feel like your team cannot get the quarterback position solved and it’s hurting your ability to be one of the greatest of all time, which of course he has all the talent to be able to do that, then I think, yeah, frustration would go along with pretty much anyone.”