Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Has Strong Harrison Smith Message Before Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings will have Harrison Smith back for the 2026 NFL season. After speculation about whether the veteran safety would return for training camp and the preseason, he signed a one-year contract.

Last season, Smith played 793 snaps, resulting in a 68.9 defensive grade. The Vikings veteran also allowed an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Smith surrendered 21 receptions in coverage and also contributed 42 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

Nonetheless, Smith brings veteran presence to a team looking to win now, with most key players in their prime. Moreover, despite their issues at QB, Minnesota won nine games last season, and with Kyler Murray now under center, the team hopes to increase that total.

On Sept. 9, while speaking to reporters, wideout Justin Jefferson shared his thoughts on having Smith back on the team.

“I love Harry,” Jefferson said. “I love his energy. I love how he handles the game. He’s a tremendous player. To see his face around here, it gets me hyped up for game day. Definitely didn’t think that he would be back in here, but to see him coming back and not wanting to leave the game this early, which is crazy for him, it’s cool for sure.”

Justin Jefferson Had a Feeling Harris Smith Would Return

Furthermore, Jefferson always felt Smith would return, even without any inside track on the veteran’s decision-making process.

“I found out like y’all found out; I saw him on the phone,” Jefferson said when responding to how he found out about Smith’s return. “I saw the report. He was coming back. That was pretty much it. But I low-key had a feeling. Nobody cleaned his locker out.

“Everything was still in the same place. Normally, they pack the stuff up and you’re out of there. So, I kind of figured that he was going to be back sooner or later.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on Harrison Smith’s Return

With the Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers a few days away on Sept. 13, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell recently revealed his thoughts on Smith’s return and an update on how the player looks despite no training camp or preseason.

“I was asked a lot about it throughout the offseason, and I just kept being as honest as possible,” O’Connell told KFAN’s Paul Allen on Sept. 8. “I talked to him every week, and just kind of continued to make it much more about golf than just football. For him, it was obviously where he was at in his enjoyment of the offseason, but then, as the summer days were kind of going off the calendar, he started to get that itch to play.

“The idea and the conversations leading up to it, and then to get things wrapped up and welcome him back yesterday. [Smith is] hitting the ground running. He’s in great shape. He’s got a great routine. He did tell me one of the workouts that he does is that he dunks a basketball 40 times: 20 off his left foot and 20 off his right.”