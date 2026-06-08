Justin Jefferson Heaps Praise on Kyler Murray as Vikings QB Battle Rages On

After the first week of OTA’s, Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson had some thoughts on Kyler Murray.

Murray, who joined the team as a free agent this offseason, has been competing with J.J. McCarthy for the starting job. Jefferson has had a close look at both, and had some high praise for the newcomer Murray.

“He understands the game,” said Jefferson on KFAN to Paul Allen. “He understands the defenses. He understands how to put touch on the ball, just enough to where it gets to where it’s gotta go, without making it difficult for us. He understands the game a lot more just because he’s been in the game for years now. He kinda throws the ball before you even get out of that break… he’s a smart guy, and he’s a competitor just like me.”

While the Vikings haven’t named a starter yet, it’s clear Jefferson likes what he sees from Murray so far and is excited for what he can do in the Minnesota offense.

“He’s fast, he’s quick, he can extend the play a lot more,” Jefferson continued. “I’m looking forward to seeing that up close and personal. I was always a fan of him in Arizona.”

Justin Jefferson Offers His Thoughts on the Vikings QB Battle

The Vikings maintain that the quarterback job is still up for grabs, but it may not be too long before Murray emerges as the favorite. He’s got all the tools as a former No. 1 overall pick, but his health and consistency have slowed his upward trajectory. Now fully healthy, he’ll have a chance to rebuild his career in Minnesota.

As for McCarthy, he’s improved by most accounts, but will still face an uphill battle to win the job over Murray. Still, Jefferson was left impressed with last year’s signal caller as well.

“I’m looking forward to JJ, seeing his improvements and different things that he’s picked up over the offseason. I’m excited for the competition,” said Jefferson.

J.J. McCarthy Still Has Support From a Former Teammate

Meanwhile, another Vikings receiver had some strong words about McCarthy as well. Retired Viking Adam Thielen still thinks that the young QB has a future in the NFL.

“He’s got all the traits to be a successful quarterback in this league,” Thielen said of McCarthy on “Good Morning Football.” “He has the skills, he has the strong arm, he has the mindset that not a lot of guys have, he has this dog mentality that everyone wants to find … At the end of the day, he’s really young … and he hasn’t played a lot of football at a high level. I’m excited to see, as he matures, what that looks like.”

Thielen only played half of a season with McCarthy as the starter, but it was enough to show him that the tenth overall pick could still have a fighting chance in the league. If Murray wins the job in Minnesota, there may not be a path for McCarthy to play for the Vikings again, but it’s clear he still has some fans around the game.