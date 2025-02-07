Vikings QB Sam Darnold Gets Bad News From Justin Jefferson

During Super Bowl week, Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson vouched for Sam Darnold to be brought back before returning to reality — that J.J. McCarthy is going to get his shot.

“I feel like we’re gonna bring Sam back, I’m not sure though, so don’t take my words for it,” Jefferson told Yahoo! Sports on February 6, adding that it would be “good” to re-sign Darnold and run it back.

“But I definitely think J.J. will have his opportunity,” Jefferson added. “Seeing J.J., he’s definitely going to get his shot and get his opportunity to do something. You have to give your first-round pick an opportunity — that’s a must.”

Jefferson’s fence-sitting on the Vikings’ quarterback dilemma sheds light that McCarthy is nearing a full recovery from knee surgery last August and is expected to compete for the starting job.

If that’s true, Darnold will be gone.

Sam Darnold Will Not Return to Vikings if McCarthy is Ready

Jefferson played peek-a-boo during Super Bowl week, saying he feels like Darnold will be back before quickly pivoting to McCarthy will be given a chance.

The inadvertent doublespeak is evidence that feelings only get you so far in the business of the NFL.

The Vikings wanted to bring Kirk Cousins back, but on an affordable contract that could preserve financial flexibility for the future.

The Vikings likely want Darnold back, but at a number he may not settle on.

The fact of the matter is that if the Vikings believe McCarthy is ready to compete and win the starting job, Darnold will not return.

Last year, the two quarterbacks coexisted. Darnold was on a one-year, $10 million contract that ranked 21st at his position, while McCarthy is on an affordable rookie deal through 2027.

Those days are gone after Darnold led a 14-win campaign, the second-most wins in a single season in franchise history. He threw for 4,319 yards passing and 35 touchdowns en route to the first Pro Bowl mention of his career.

Darnold is projected to push for a contract in the ballpark of $40 million a season, which would rank 14th at the position. Minnesota will not pay Darnold that amount and hold a quarterback competition in training camp.

Instead, the Vikings will likely sign another affordable veteran to compete with McCarthy, like Daniel Jones, who Minnesota took a good look at by signing midseason.

Ultimately, it’s Darnold or McCarthy; but that decision will be made in March free agency, not the summer training camp.

The Middle Route That Keeps Darnold and McCarthy

There is a path the Vikings could take that would keep Darnold and McCarthy in the quarterback room for multiple years.

An extension for Darnold could be structured as a de-facto two-year deal that would still maximize cap space and roster-building potential.

While sinking more money at quarterback seems foolish, Darnold achieved a high floor of quarterback play that Minnesota may fear letting leave. They exceeded expectations in 2024 despite paying $28.5 million in dead cap to move on from Cousins.

They could run it back with Darnold in 2025 while spending less at quarterback than they did in 2025.

However, the longer the Vikings keep Darnold the further they’ll stray from their original plan since Kevin O’Connell arrived in 2022, developing and building around a rookie quarterback.

McCarthy’s $5.4 million average salary offers the most roster-building potential roster.

Last season, the Vikings had no choice but to defer that plan with McCarthy undergoing season-ending meniscus surgery. But any further steps from that original path would be counterintuitive to the moves made.