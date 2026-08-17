Vikings Star Justin Jefferson Lands Shocking Spot in NFL Top 100

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson came in 18th overall in the NFL top 100 list. This was revealed by the NFL on social media Monday morning.

Jefferson is coming off a season that saw him record 1,048 yards on 84 catches. He also recorded two touchdowns on the year.

In addition to the touchdowns, he was also able to make an impact on yards after catch. He had 435 on the season last year. The playmaker averaged 12.5 yards per reception, proving that he could still be an effective playmaking threat.

With that being said, he still received a low ranking, at least by his standards.

Vikings Star Has History On Top 100

This is the lowest spot for the wide receiver since the 2021 season. That year, he finished 53rd. It was a debut season for Jefferson, who was coming off a 1,400-yard receiving season as a rookie. 2022 saw him debut as the 17th overall player. This came after he recorded 1,660 receiving yards as well as 10 touchdowns.

His ultimate peak came in 2023. He had 1,809 receiving yards the year before. At that point, he fully established himself as one of the best receivers in all of football. The 2025 season saw Jefferson land ninth on the list overall.

Now, it appears that Jefferson has something to prove this upcoming season, with Kyler Murray leading the charge at quarterback.

Cautious Optimism For Vikings Star

There is some cautious optimism when it comes to the connection between the quarterback and wide receiver. Murray and Jefferson were impressing with their connection over the course of training camp early. Jefferson did not play in the preseason opener against the New York Giants. However, there is no denying that this early connection may lead to something special once the regular season starts.

On top of this, ESPN executives put Jefferson as the second -ranked overall wide receiver for the upcoming season. He trailed only college teammate Jamar Chase, who had the top ranking. It seems as though expectations are high for Jefferson coming into the 2026 season, and there seems to be a fair amount of cautious optimism when it comes to him having a bounce-back year.

It will be interesting to see if he can outplay his ranking. Jefferson has been one of the most productive players in wide receivers over the past couple seasons. Furthermore, he has shown consistent production throughout the course of his career. Even last season’s production dip was still a solid season by many measurements.

Now, the wide receiver is refocused and ready to go for 2036. One has to think that, although he probably doesn’t pay much attention to a list like this, he could use it as motivation moving forward. He may be a bit of an underdog at the moment, but Vikings fans know what he can do and what he can bring to the table. He could be in line for a major 2026, and this could be a chance for him to show that he still belongs among the elite in the NFL.