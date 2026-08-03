Minnesota Vikings Star Justin Jefferson Goes Viral During WWE SummerSlam

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson turned WWE SummerSlam into a home-field event before Sunday night’s main event at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Jefferson joined the broadcast desk, picked up a microphone and challenged the Minneapolis crowd to get louder before Roman Reigns defended the WWE Men’s World Championship against Seth Rollins. WWE posted the 35-second appearance on X, and the Vikings quickly reposted it to their followers.

“Minnesota, what’s good?” Jefferson shouted. “Oh, nah, y’all not loud enough for me. Y’all not loud. I said, what’s good?”

The response grew considerably louder.

“I need y’all to have that same energy because y’all know what time it is,” Jefferson continued. “It’s time for the main event. So, let’s get it.”

The WWE post had generated approximately 212,400 views, 1,400 likes and 231 reposts by the time of the supplied screenshot, turning Jefferson’s brief appearance into one of the NFL-related moments circulating from the two-night event.

Justin Jefferson Became Part of WWE’s SummerSlam Presentation

Jefferson’s role extended beyond an unannounced celebrity cameo.

WWE selected the Vikings receiver to appear in the official SummerSlam cold open, describing him as the Minnesota star who “sets the stage” for the event. He introduced the spectacle inside the same stadium where he has become one of the NFL’s most prominent players.

Live coverage of Sunday’s show also noted that Jefferson joined the announce desk and used the microphone to build anticipation immediately before Reigns and Rollins entered for the championship match.

The placement mattered. Rather than showing Jefferson briefly in a luxury box, WWE made him part of the transition into the show’s biggest match.

His message was simple and appropriately local: This was Minnesota’s event, in Minnesota’s stadium, and the crowd needed to sound like it.

WWE Had Already Recruited Jefferson to Promote SummerSlam

Sunday’s appearance followed several weeks of crossover promotion between Jefferson and WWE.

During the buildup to SummerSlam, Jefferson appeared in a video previewing the event’s major matches and announcing a limited-time ticket offer. Fans could use the promotional code “JJETS” to purchase certain tickets starting at $25.

That campaign made Jefferson a natural choice to welcome viewers once SummerSlam arrived in Minneapolis.

WWE staged the event on August 1 and August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium, marking the first WWE stadium event held in Minneapolis. The company originally announced the Minnesota event in partnership with Minnesota Sports and Events.

The setting also gave Jefferson’s appearance more relevance than the typical athlete-wrestling crossover. U.S. Bank Stadium is his workplace during the NFL season, and the Vikings’ repost effectively framed the event as another major moment taking place in the franchise’s building.

Jefferson’s Appearance Came as Vikings Training Camp Opened

Jefferson’s WWE moment landed during an active stretch on the Vikings’ calendar.

Minnesota opened its public 2026 training-camp schedule on August 1 with its Back Together Weekend activities at the team’s facility in Eagan. The Vikings are preparing for their first preseason game against the New York Giants on August 15.

That made the SummerSlam appearance a brief entertainment crossover before Jefferson and the Vikings move deeper into preparations for the 2026 season.

It may not have featured a route, catch or touchdown celebration, but Jefferson still looked comfortable commanding U.S. Bank Stadium.

This time, all he needed was a microphone.