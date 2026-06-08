NFL Makes Justin Jefferson Announcement Before Vikings Season Ramps Up

The NFL gave Minnesota Vikings fans a timely offseason reminder of what Justin Jefferson can still do to a defense.

The league’s official X account posted a video of Jefferson’s “Top 5 longest house calls,” a highlight reel built around the Vikings star turning routine separation into field-flipping touchdowns. It arrived as Minnesota’s season preparations ramp up, making the post less about nostalgia and more about the obvious question facing the Vikings offense: who will consistently unlock Jefferson’s game-breaking ability next?

Jefferson’s longest touchdown remains his 97-yard catch from Sam Darnold against the San Francisco 49ers, a play the NFL previously described as Darnold throwing from near his own goal line before Jefferson took it the rest of the way for the score.

The NFL’s countdown also included a 71-yard touchdown from Kirk Cousins against the Tennessee Titans, a 52-yard score from Cousins against the Los Angeles Chargers, a 52-yard touchdown from Darnold against the Atlanta Falcons and a 50-yard touchdown from Cousins against the Baltimore Ravens.

That list is a reminder of two things at once: Jefferson’s explosiveness has survived multiple quarterback setups, and the Vikings’ next step depends heavily on whether their current offense can keep creating those same vertical chances.

Justin Jefferson’s Longest Touchdowns Show Why Vikings Offense Still Runs Through Him

Jefferson has never been just a volume receiver. The best version of the Vikings offense has usually involved giving him enough chances to punish defenses for leaning the wrong way.

That showed up again in 2024. Jefferson started all 17 regular-season games and finished with 103 catches for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns, according to his Vikings bio. Minnesota also credited him with a league-leading 28 receptions of 20-plus yards that season.

Those numbers matter because they explain why the NFL’s highlight reel is more than a social media throwback. Jefferson’s long touchdowns are not isolated trick plays. They are the most dramatic examples of what makes him the central problem for opposing defenses.

The 97-yarder against San Francisco is the cleanest example. Darnold hit Jefferson deep, but the touchdown still required Jefferson to separate, track the ball, avoid pursuit and finish the play. Reuters noted Jefferson had four catches for 133 yards in that 23-17 Vikings win over the 49ers, with the 97-yard touchdown standing as the longest score of his career.

That is the kind of play that changes the math for a quarterback. A pass that begins near the shadow of Minnesota’s goal line becomes a touchdown. A conservative defensive call becomes a mistake. A game that could tilt toward field position instead swings on one Jefferson route.

Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins Both Appear in Jefferson’s Top 5

The quarterback split in the NFL’s countdown is notable.

Cousins appears on three of the five plays, while Darnold appears on two, including the top-ranked 97-yarder. That gives the list a little more weight for Vikings fans than a standard highlight reel. Jefferson’s biggest touchdowns have come across different offensive seasons, different game plans and different quarterback styles.

That has been one of the defining traits of Jefferson’s career in Minnesota. He does not need a perfect environment to produce, but the Vikings still need competent timing, protection and aggressiveness to maximize him.

The official NFL stat page lists Jefferson with 8,480 receiving yards and 42 receiving touchdowns through 94 career regular-season games, with a career-long reception of 97 yards.

That career profile is why any Vikings quarterback conversation inevitably circles back to Jefferson. Minnesota is not developing its passing game in a vacuum. The Vikings have a prime-age superstar receiver whose value is tied directly to how often the offense can get him the ball in dangerous areas.

And as the Vikings move closer to the season, that remains the easiest reason to believe their passing game can turn quickly. One Jefferson house call can erase a bad drive, flip a game and remind the rest of the league why Minnesota’s most important offensive weapon still changes everything.