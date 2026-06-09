Vikings $140 Million Superstar Floated as NFL’s Next ‘Seismic’ Trade

If the Minnesota Vikings are unable to figure out their quarterback situation in a hurry, speculation is growing that they could become the next NFL team to make a Myles Garrett-sized trade involving one of their best and brightest superstars.

The Vikings are hopeful they will field a more competitive quarterback room during the 2026 season after bringing in former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray in March to push J.J. McCarthy — the team’s No. 10 pick in 2024 — for the opening-day starting job.

Given Murray’s injury history and McCarthy’s inconsistencies, though, it is possible that the Vikings will find themselves back at square one at quarterback come next offseason.

Should that happen and Minnesota’s quarterback uncertainty persist beyond 2027, Pro Football Focus’ Daire Carragher believes that the trade rumors surrounding four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson could grow into something more substantial and that the Vikings could deal him away in a blockbuster to chase a new quarterback.

“A frustrating first season alongside J.J. McCarthy that saw Jefferson post career lows in receiving yardage and touchdowns can be tolerated,” Carragher wrote June 9. “If the Vikings’ offense fails to improve in 2026, however, the rumor mill will begin churning.

“While Jefferson’s quarterbacks had a passer rating of 58.3 when throwing his direction last season, there is no reason to believe he has become anything less than an elite receiver. He will still be only 27 years old next offseason and would instantly become the most attractive trade asset available anywhere in the league.”

Justin Jefferson Could Net Vikings Haul to Chase QB

Let’s be clear about one thing regarding a potential trade for Jefferson: the Vikings do not have the motive or financial flexibility to trade him any sooner than next offseason.

The Vikings want to see if either Murray or McCarthy can step up as a reliable starting quarterback, and trading Jefferson before or during the 2026 season would undermine those efforts, even if they are sitting at just two or three wins at the NFL trade deadline. A Jefferson trade would also clear just $1.725 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

Come 2027, though, the Vikings may view trading Jefferson as difficult but necessary if they are planning to start over again at quarterback with a new first-round rookie pick.

Jefferson has never finished with fewer than 1,000 receiving yards in any of his first six seasons despite inconsistent quarterback play and remains one of the NFL’s elite pass-catchers. If the Vikings were to put him on the trade block in 2027, the league would undoubtedly boom with interest that could return Minnesota an enormous draft haul.

The Vikings might not receive the Garrett-sized return that the Cleveland Browns just got from the Los Angeles Rams, but they could realistically exceed the value that the Kansas City Chiefs netted in 2022 when they traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins — who gave up their first- and second-round selections in a five-pick trade package.

That might not sound too enticing right now, but it could in a year if the Vikings are trying to move into position for a new franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL draft and need to deal their superstar wide receiver to add the assets that can make it happen.

Could Justin Jefferson Eventually Seek Vikings Trade?

If the Vikings find that neither Murray nor McCarthy is the answer at quarterback and decide to reboot the position with a first-round rookie again in 2027, they may receive a push from Jefferson himself to trade him out of Minnesota and go their separate ways.

While Jefferson has talked about wanting to win a championship with the Vikings, he might grow restless about his career if the team flounders at the quarterback position again in 2026 and either misses the NFL playoffs in the crowded NFC North division. Jefferson has only ever played in two career playoff games, both wild-card losses.

Jefferson will also have just per Over the Cap left on his current contract after the 2026 season. He is under contract through 2028, but a strong 2026 campaign could prompt him to call the Vikings back to the negotiating table for more guarantees — which, in turn, could further incentivize Minnesota to trade him away.

As plausible a trade hypothetical as it is, though, none of it matters until the Vikings get through the 2026 season and find out whether their quarterback gambles will pay off.