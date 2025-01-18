Justin Jefferson Gets Bad News After Best Friend Leaves Vikings

One of Justin Jefferson‘s best friends in the Minnesota Vikings organization, Trishton Jackson is on the move after four seasons with the team.

Jackson signed a reserve/futures contract with the Arizona Cardinals on January 17. Since 2021, Jackson was between the Vikings’ active roster and practice squad but grew a following as a perennial preseason favorite.

Fans aren’t the only ones who took a liking to Jackson, who was a locker-room favorite of Jefferson’s as well.

For four seasons, Jefferson and Jackson were rarely seen without the other, according to team reporter Lindsey Young.

The two 2020 draft prospects first connected at the NFL Combine, often lined up alphabetically in their position group next to each other. Undrafted, Jackson spent his first season with the Los Angeles Rams. But once the Vikings signed him in September 2021, the two receivers’ friendship grew into brotherhood.

“It’s crazy you asked that, because me and [Jefferson] were just talking 20 minutes ago about it,” Jackson told Young. “I met him at the combine, and we were with each other every step of the way. It feels the same way here. Ever since I got to Minnesota, he’s been with me every step of the way.

“He’s my brother away from home. He’s helped me in every situation – on the field, off the field,” Jackson added. “We always watch film together at his house, but I feel like our relationship is deeper than football. Whatever everybody sees on the football field is like, that’s cool, but as far as me and him, we’re bigger than football.”

Justin Jefferson’s Priceless Reaction to J.J. McCarthy-Trishton Jackson Touchdown

Mic’d up during the Vikings’ 2024 preseason matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Jefferson was seen and heard emphatically celebrating J.J. McCarthy‘s first NFL touchdown of his career — a 45-yard connection with Jackson.

Jackson notched a 100-yard game against the Raiders. His connection with McCarthy was evident.

“Yeah, I can’t imagine what it feels like for him to be given an opportunity, and not every opportunity is fantastic or great, so for him to be the spotlight of Saturday’s game, and to have his first 100-yard game, you know, that’s something special for him,” Jefferson said. “Especially the way he’s been performing this entire training camp and making plays all over the field. So, it was definitely awesome to see him get in the end zone finally, to see him just be excited and happy for that moment.”

Jackson shined in the 2024 preseason, winning an unofficial nod as “Mr. Mankato,” a fan award given to a breakout performer in training camp.

“You know, he’s a hooper, so he knows how to move, how to get open and, I mean, the catch point of the ball, he’s definitely making plays out there,” Jefferson told media members this week. “He’s showing up every time on the film, so the more he shows up, the more he has a chance to be out there on the field on Sunday.”

Vikings Sign Familiar WR After Missing on Jackson

The Vikings signed the majority of their reserve/futures players on January 15, including receivers Lucky Jackson and Thayer Thomas, who spent the 2024 season on the practice squad.

Jackson had not signed anywhere yet, but on the same day of his signing with Arizona, Minnesota brought back rookie Jeshaun Jones, who was also on the practice squad.

It’s likely Jackson saw a better opportunity in Arizona and will hedge his interest with the Cardinals for the time being.

Here’s the full list of players signed as of Friday, January 17: