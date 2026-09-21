Justin Jefferson Drops True Feelings on 2-0 Start After Vikings Win

The Minnesota Vikings are 2-0 after their 9-3 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 2. After a thrilling win in Week 1 over the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings showed that they can win an ugly game in bad weather.

In the win over the Bears, Justin Jefferson didn’t replicate his production against the Packers, but he recorded three receptions on six targets for 55 receiving yards, averaging 18.3 yards per catch.

Nonetheless, Jefferson made it clear that the most important thing is the win, and he shared his thoughts on the team’s 2-0 start, which has come against two NFC North division rivals.

“Any means necessary,” Jefferson told reporters after the win on Sept. 20 about how the team has looked in this 2-0 start. “Whatever it takes to come in here with a dub and us celebrating with that victory. That’s all that matters. Doesn’t matter if it was 6-3 the entire game. As long as we come out with a dub, that’s all that matters and being 2-0 in the division is very big for us to start the season.”

Wins Are More Important Than Stats for Justin Jefferson

Moreover, while the stat line matters as Jefferson looks to prove he’s the best wideout in the league, at the end of the day, what counts most is winning, especially given the weather conditions in the game against Chicago.

“The main important thing is winning at the end of the day,” Jefferson added. “Of course, I would love to have 150, three touchdowns, and just the fantasy stat line. I definitely would love that, but with these conditions, with this type of game, it wasn’t that type of day, which is totally fine. As long as us coming off the ball, executing our plays, and just being a factor in the win, that’s all that matters.

“So, just coming in here, difficult environment with the weather conditions, a lot of adversity in our way, it doesn’t matter. We’re just not going to really think about it. Just come in there and lean on each other to get the dub.”

After missing the playoffs last season, the Vikings star probably wants to get back to the postseason by any means to have a shot at winning a Super Bowl.

Ben Johnson Gets Blunt About Bears Loss to Vikings

Meanwhile, as for the Bears, head coach Ben Johnson spoke to the media after the loss about what went wrong for his team, aside from losing Caleb Williams to injury, who had been marching Chicago’s offense in the red zone before going down.

“Overall, you look at what got us in the first half offensively; we had way too many penalties,” Johnson told reporters postgame. “I think we had seven in the first half, really threw us off course a little bit and against good defense like that, you just can’t shoot yourself in the foot. We had way too many turnovers.

“The blocked field goal hurts, and then we had missed red zone opportunities just as a whole. So, proud of how our defense played throughout that game. I thought they really competed their tails off and kept us in it for the most part. They brought a lot of energy, and it was good to see them respond the way that they did.”