Former NFL Rushing Champ Floated as Backup to Vikings RB Aaron Jones

The Minnesota Vikings already signed one running back to an exceptionally team-friendly contract this offseason in Aaron Jones, and another former Pro Bowler remains available on the open market.

Andrew Harbaugh of USA Today’s Vikings Wire on Monday, May 13, compiled a list of potential free agents who represent quality fits for Minnesota, including former Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt.

“The [free-agent] pool on the surface doesn’t look to be that great, but when you dig through it, there are some players who could be key contributors or a strong veteran presence for a young Vikings team,” Harbaugh wrote. “The team is going to have needs they realize … coming out of the rookie minicamp, so be on the lookout for signings as the weeks roll toward training camp.”

Kareem Hunt Led NFL in Rushing Yards as Rookie Before Backing Up Nick Chubb for Several Years

Hunt was a Pro Bowler with the Chiefs during his rookie campaign in 2017, when he led the NFL in rushing with 1,327 yards. He also added 8 TDs that season, per Pro Football Reference.

Some off-field turmoil ended the running back’s tenure in Kansas City after the 2018 campaign. Hunt landed in Cleveland the following season, where he has played the last 64 games of his career across a five-year run with the Browns.

Hunt has spent the vast majority of that time serving as the backup option/change-of-pace back behind the often elite Nick Chubb. Cleveland and Hunt parted ways last offseason, though Chubb’s devastating knee injury in Week 2 led to the promotion of Jerome Ford to a starting role and created an opening on the Browns’ roster that Hunt returned to fill.

The former third-round pick, who will play next season at the age of 29, was solid in 15 games played that included two starts. He gained 411 rushing yards and served as the team’s goal line option, scoring a career-high 9 rushing TDs.

All told, Hunt has amassed 6,326 yards from scrimmage and 57 total TDs across his seven years in the league.

Aaron Jones Has Proven Over Past Several Seasons That He Works Best With Complimentary RB

While the Vikings know what kind of lead back Jones can be, as he spent much of the last seven years giving their defense headaches as a member of the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota is also surely aware of its new running back’s injury issues last season.

Jones finished the season incredibly strong, rushing for more than 100 yards in each of the Packers’ final five contests, including their two playoff games. However, he missed six of 17 regular season outings due to a hamstring strain early in the year and a knee sprain later in the campaign.

Green Bay paired Jones with bruiser A.J. Dillon for the past four years, during which Jones averaged just shy of 182 carries per season. That total equates to fewer than 13 carries per game across the 57 appearances over that span.

In other words, Jones will turn 30 late next year and didn’t lead Green Bay in carries in two of the previous three years. The Vikings need a reliable backup RB who can bang a bit, and Hunt is in the unique position of having less tread on his tires than most seven-year NFL vets due to his position behind Chubb for the majority of his career.

Vikings Can Justify Adding Kareem Hunt, Even if Team Likes Ty Chandler as Aaron Jones’ Primary Backup

Minnesota has third-year back Ty Chandler on the roster, who was solid last season when he got opportunities more regularly. That happened closer to the end of the season, as the Vikings moved away from the now-departed Alexander Mattison.

Still, even if the Vikings like Chandler in the backup role, Jones’ age and recent injury history argue that the team should consider adding another back to the roster if it can do so at value. Jones is earning $7 million in 2024, while Chandler is playing on the third season of a four-year rookie contract worth just shy of $4 million total.

Hunt played for Cleveland last season on a one-year deal worth $1.35 million. He has never earned more than $6.25 million in a season, per Spotrac. Those numbers, and the fact that he remains available, indicate that Minnesota can bring Hunt in on an exceedingly reasonable team-friendly deal.