Vikings Officially Make Previously Disallowed Signing

The Minnesota Vikings weren’t permitted to sign outside linebacker Kenny Dyson to their practice squad just before the regular season. But the Vikings were able to add the linebacker before the end of October.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Vikings signed Dyson to their practice squad Tuesday. The move came about three weeks after the league disallowed Minnesota signing Dyson because of NFL injury settlement rules.

“Dyson’s practice squad contract was disallowed because of a league rule that say players waived with an injury settlement can’t be re-signed by that team until the length of the injury settlement, plus three weeks,” wrote Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith.

The Vikings originally waived the linebacker with an injury designation before the league’s roster deadline on August 30. The team then reached an injury settlement with Dyson on September 5.

Minnesota has apparently waited long enough to re-add Dyson to the practice squad Tuesday.

Dyson began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Carolina Panthers two years ago. He joined the Vikings midway through the preseason in August.

Vikings Sign Kenny Dyson to Practice Squad

Getty The Minnesota Vikings signed linebacker Kenny Dyson to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Dyson joined the Panthers following the 2024 NFL Draft. The linebacker didn’t make Carolina’s roster in August 2024 but spent his rookie season on the team’s practice squad.

In Week 12, Dyson made his debut versus the Kansas City Chiefs, playing two defensive snaps and six special teams snaps. He didn’t register a statistic.

Dyson dressed for his second NFL appearance during the season finale in Week 18. He had two combined tackles playing eight defensive and 15 special teams snaps, respectively.

In January 2025, Dyson signed a reserve/future contract with the Panthers. But Carolina waived the linebacker in early May.

Dyson wasn’t on an NFL roster again until Minnesota this past August. In between, he played for the Houston Gamblers of the UFL this past spring.

Dyson is back in the NFL with the Vikings to provide linebacker depth and special teams experience on the team’s practice squad. He is one of two outside linebackers on the Minnesota’s practice squad with the other being 11-year veteran Jihad Ward.

Vikings Make Several Roster Moves Tuesday

Getty Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings signed linebacker Kenny Dyson to their practice squad Tuesday.

Adding Dyson to the practice squad was one of several moves the Vikings made Tuesday.

First, the Vikings signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy and quarterback Max Brosmer from the practice squad to their active roster. They also placed tight end Josh Oliver on injured reserve while releasing punter Johnny Hekker.

While Minnesota added Dyson to its practice squad, the Vikings released running backs Jerome Ford and Jaret Patterson and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris from the practice squad.

The Vikings will put their perfect record on the line this weekend against the Miami Dolphins, who are winless this season. The Dolphins will visit US Bank Stadium at 3:05 pm ET on Sunday, October 4.