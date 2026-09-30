Vikings Eyeing Former Packers Defensive Lineman

The Minnesota Vikings made a plethora of roster moves ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. But more changes to the roster could be on the horizon.

That’s always a possibility for an NFL club that hosts nine players for tryouts on the same day.

According to the NFL transaction wire, one of those nine players Tuesday was former Green Bay Packers defensive end Keshawn Banks.

Banks tried out for the Vikings, along with interior defensive linemen Jahmeer Carter and Fatorma Mulbah. Offensive linemen Trey Hill and Josh Priebe, tight ends Devin Culp and Josh Kattus and running backs Audric Estime and Devin Neal joined the defensive linemen at the tryout.

Banks signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2023. After the preseason that year, he joined the Packers practice squad. Strangely, he didn’t play for Green Bay in the 2023 regular season, but Banks made his NFL debut for the Packers in the playoffs. He played against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round.

The following year, Banks joined the New England Patriots. He appeared in three games for the Patriots in 2024. That was the last time he played in the NFL regular season.

Vikings Host Keshawn Banks for Tryout

Getty The Minnesota Vikings hosted former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Keshawn Banks for a tryout on Tuesday.

Banks could be an indirect replacement for edge rusher Kyle Van Noy on the Vikings practice squad. Minnesota still has Van Noy but signed him to the team’s active roster Tuesday.

The Vikings already replaced Van Noy with the addition of outside linebacker Kenny Dyson to the practice squad. But the team still has some open spots on the practice squad after the immense shuffling the team made Tuesday.

That roster shuffling Tuesday included the release of three practice squad players in Minnesota — running backs Jerome Ford and Jaret Patterson along with defensive lineman Jonathan Harris.

The Patriots released Banks in early December 2024. The defensive end finished the 2024 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals but didn’t play in a game.

Before and after his Patriots stint, Banks played in the UFL. Most recently, he was with the Orlando Storm during the 2026 season.

Banks spent training camp with the Atlanta Falcons this past summer. The Falcons waived Banks with an injury designation at the NFL roster deadline in August.