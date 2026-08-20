Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Asked If He Regrets This Draft Decision

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has a major regret in his coaching career, and it may not be one you think. The coach told multiple media outlets that he regrets passing on a specific player in the 2022 NFL draft.

If you need a bit of a refresher, the Vikings made a major trade in the 2022 draft. They set the number 12 and number 46 picks with the Detroit Lions in exchange for the No. 32, No. 34, and number 66 picks. The Baltimore Ravens ended up selecting Hamilton 14th overall, while the Vikings acquired Georgia safety Louis Cine.

Reports reveal that the Vikings had ‘very little interest’ in Hamilton, which ended up being a major mistake.

Now, as the Vikings hold joint practices with the Ravens, it unfortunately has come back up for coach Kevin O’Connell. O’Connell gave a short answer when asked if there was any regret and if he sits back and thinks about not drafting Hamilton.

“I have a time or two, yes,” O’ Connell noted.

Vikings Made Major Misstep

Hamilton has gone on to be one of the best safeties in the NFL. He has been named to the Associated Press first-team in 2023 and 2025. He was named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team in 2024. The Notre Dame product has also gone on to be a two-time NFLPA first-team All-Pro in 2023 and 2024. In addition to those accolades, he has been to the Pro Bowl three times and became the youngest defensive starter named to a Pro Bowl in Ravens history at age 22.

Hamilton has 293 career tackles, eight sacks, and five interceptions over those four seasons.

Cine Had Unfortunate Career For Vikings

In the meantime, Cine was not as fortunate. He suffered a week-four injury in the 2022 season, as he suffered a compound fracture in his lower leg. The injury required multiple surgeries and had him miss the remainder of his rookie year. He tried to return, but started low on the Vikings depth chart. Cine struggled to find his way back up to where he was pre-injury and could never find his footing.

Ultimately, he was waived in August 2024 and spent time on the Buffalo Bills practice squad and with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Vikings Would Like A Do-Over

This is a choice that the Vikings probably would like to do over. Hamilton would have given the Vikings an extremely talented safety duo. Harrison could have moved back to the free safety position, which would have worked out well under Ed Donatelli and Brian Flores’s schemes.

Perhaps the most interesting part of all this is that it would have given the Vikings one of the best succession plans in the NFL. Smith had a productive year in 2025 at age 36. His production is certainly not glossed over. However, Smith probably could have been able to save wear and tear on his body with Hamilton’s physicality.

Hamilton would have fit extremely well with what the Vikings were trying to do schematically, and also how they were planning out their roster for the future. The fact that the team did not even show much interest in Hamilton in the pre-draft process is undoubtedly a misstep.

The reality of things is, teams are not going to be able to properly assess every single draft pick. This misstep is being magnified due to the Vikings’ current depth issues at safety in the player Hamilton has become.