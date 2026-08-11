Kevin O’Connell Gives Blunt Statement on J.J. McCarthy’s Future with the Vikings

After a long, arduous quarterback competition, the Minnesota Vikings finally have their answer.

Kyler Murray beat out J.J. McCarthy to get the starting nod according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, and head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the news ahead of Tuesday’s practice.

“We did name Kyler Murray our starting quarterback. From the outset of the offseason we’ve been intentional, open about the goal of creating a competitive environment filled with wildly capable players that could then elevate our quarterback room,” said O’Connell.

With Murray now leading the charge, many speculated on what the future could hold for McCarthy. O’Connell didn’t waste time addressing the plan for their former starter.

Kevin O’Connell Speaks on J.J. McCarthy’s Future with the Vikings

“Nothing changes as far as J.J. being an incredibly important member of our quarterback room and our team,“ said O’Connell.

When asked directly if McCarthy is the backup, O’Connell was emphatic.

“Yes, you’ll see him still take a ton of reps today.”

The Vikings selected McCarthy tenth overall in 2024, but after just 10 games as a starter, it appears his future with the team is already very much in the air. But while there was some speculation that the Vikings or even McCarthy himself might want to move on this summer, it looks as though he’s here to stay–at least for now.

“He’s a young player with a bunch of outstanding things in his future,” continued O’Connell. “The immediate result wasn’t what he wanted, but he’s going to be ready to go and improve.”

Former NFL Legend Speaks on J.J. McCarthy’s Future

And while, McCarthy will take a back seat on offense for now, his story isn’t over just yet former quarterback Kurt Warner said on NFL Network.

“We’ve got a veteran guy, we can start that guy, and we can let J.J. continue to grow,” Warner said. “So instead of forcing him to have to play before he’s ready, now maybe we can wait until we think he’s ready and putting his best foot forward. “Then we can place him back in there, whether that’s a year from now if Kyler doesn’t re-sign, whether that’s a couple years if Kyler does sign a longer-term deal if he has success this year.”

“But I just think it’s too early. I’ve seen too many guys that get thrown in early, then they get discarded, and they never get a chance to truly learn the position so we can see what they can be as a quarterback.”

For now, McCarthy’s spot with the Vikings is safe. And should Murray go down with injury, McCarthy will be right back at the forefront of the team. Still, there’s no question that he faces a steep climb towards starting again in the NFL with the Vikings or elsewhere.