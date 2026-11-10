Kevin O’Connell Gets Candid on Vikings’ Offense After Loss to Bills

The Minnesota Vikings had a night to forget offensively in their 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 9 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The offense struggled to find any rhythm, and Carson Wentz’s performance only added to the team’s problems.

With Minnesota potentially looking to make a move at quarterback, his showing provided another reason to explore its options. Wentz completed just 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards, threw two interceptions, and failed to record a touchdown.

His 8.9 passer rating reflected just how difficult the night was for the veteran quarterback. The struggles eventually led to Wentz being replaced by backup Max Brosmer.

After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media to share his thoughts on the team’s offensive and Wentz’s performance.

“In no way, shape, or form was tonight acceptable,” O’Connell told reporters postgame. “I told the team it starts with me 100 percent, and the defense was on the field too much; I thought they battled and thought we made some plays in the kicking game, just not even close offensively to what we want to be.

“I thought there were some opportunities to kind of flip that game a little bit multiple times. But we just never got Carson in a rhythm and tried a bunch of tools to see if we could help that happen. I just didn’t do a good enough job doing that across the board.”

KOC Believes Vikings Will Bounce Back After Loss

Despite losing their second straight game, falling to 6-2, O’Connell is confident in the group to bounce back.

“Our team, they’ll stick together,” O’Connell added. “We’re 6-2. That’s what our record is. But we have to go back to work and really evaluate what gives our team the best chance to win and play the game accordingly.

“Put tonight 100 percent on me. It’s not about any one particular player, but we’ve got to improve offensively at a rapid pace with a divisional game on a short week. Our guys will handle it the right way. We’ll get them turned over, and we’ll go compete.”

Should Minnesota Pursue Browns QB Shedeur Sanders ?

With the trade deadline on Nov. 10 at 4 pm ET, the Vikings have a handful of hours to work the phones and find a QB who can give them better production than Wentz and Kyler Murray, who didn’t play against the Bills due to a hamstring injury.

As a result, there are several takes regarding what QB Minnesota should be calling to pursue to turn their season around and take advantage of their championship-caliber defense.

NFL insider Josina Anderson believes general manager Nolan Teasley should be calling the Cleveland Browns for Shedeur Sanders.

“[The] Vikings will be on the [phone] at sunrise [on Nov. 10],” Anderson wrote on X on Nov. 9. “If you ask me, they should be on the phone with Browns GM Andrew Berry. The Raiders and 49ers should not give up their options at QB without analyzing their depth at the position.

“It makes no sense for the Jets to decline the trades they have, then deal their QB. The Colts‘ option should stay in Indy. I think the Vikings’ WRs need Shedeur Sanders.”