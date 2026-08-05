Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell Has Clear Message on Jordan Addison

The Minnesota Vikings are likely hoping that whoever wins the QB competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray can get the most out of their offensive weapons, which include Jordan Addison.

Last season, Addison played 473 pass snaps for Minnesota, leading to a 64.9 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he hauled in 42 receptions on 74 targets for 610 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Addison also averaged 14.5 yards per reception and generated 135 yards after the catch.

Nonetheless, with better play from the QB position, Addison should post better numbers this upcoming 2026 NFL season. Furthermore, it’s Year 4 for the wideout, and Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared his thoughts on Addison’s progress through his first three seasons in the league.

“A ton of trust level from a standpoint of I believe he’s able to play through contact a little better now,” O’Connell told reporters on Aug. 4. “[Addison has] gotten stronger since we first got him. He’s always had that elite quickness and transition separation ability.

“He’s always been a pretty elite catcher of the football from a standpoint of both when he wins with separation, yards after catch when available, and also some of the contested catches that he’s been able to make.”

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell on Jordan Addison’s Traits

Moreover, O’Connell spotlighted other traits that have begun to flourish for the Vikings wideout as Addison tries to put everything together to prove that he’s more than a WR2.

“Now I think the last layer of it is just the nuance of how he’s making routes look and feel the same,” O’Connell added. “He understands the timing of whether he’s on the front side or the back side of the progression, understanding what he runs and how that maybe affects somebody else around him.

“He’s very quarterback-friendly, even though he’s not a big guy. His catch radius is significant for a guy his size. That nuance and feel is what I think guys start to get with more time on task and experience, and he’s showing that.”

Jordan Addison Appears Ready to Put Past Issues Behind Him

The one major concern regarding Addison has been his off-the-field issues. Last season, Addison served a three-game suspension to start the campaign for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

As a result, there are question marks about whether Addison, who is looking for a long-term contract, is maturing for the Vikings or any team to hand him a mega contract. O’Connell notes that Addison appears ready to leave any issues in the past and focus on being a better football player.

“He loves football,” O’Connell said. “He’s a great teammate. Clearly, he was a young player when he came into the NFL, and I think he’s learned, matured, and he knows exactly what’s out in front of him. He knows what’s important to him.

“I’m proud of his growth and development in that phase as well. I think there are a lot of folks in this building that deeply, deeply care about Jordan and what’s best for him on and off the field moving forward, and you can count me as one of them.”