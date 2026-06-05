Kevin O’Connell Gets Concerning News After Vikings GM Announcement

At the Minnesota Vikings‘ introductory news conference for general manager Noah Teasley, owner Mark Wilf maintained he wants collaborative leadership within the organization.

But it is officially Teasley’s team to run.

Wilf revealed that Teasley would have the final say on roster decisions, a power previously granted to Kevin O’Connell in the final days of his partnership with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

“He’s the general manager of the organization,” Wilf said of Teasley on Tuesday, June 2. “He has final say on the roster, the 53. But in the end, he’s going to lean heavily — and he’ll say it himself — on our head coach and people like Rob Brzezinski in the building that have deep experience and skill sets that are complementary. So I think we have it all put together in a great way.”

For over 20 years, the Vikings have held a “triangle of authority” hierarchy to their leadership structure, balanced by a head coach, leader of scouting and capologist. However, the structure has rarely stood up with imbalances emerging throughout every era of head coach and general manager.

Teasley is the latest arrival to right the pyramid, and while he said he would seek direction from the coaching staff on all roster-making decisions, his arrival has created what Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller called a “natural tension” with O’Connell, who will take a step back and put trust that the new structure will allow him to focus on his primary duties.

Kevin O’Connell Must Take Step Back After Vikings GM Hire

After Teasley’s introductory news conference on June 4, Coller detailed the new dynamic that O’Connell will have to adjust to with a new general manager in charge.

“The GM is now the captain of this ship,” Coller said. “Before, Kevin O’Connell was the captain of this ship. As they go forward, the fact the general manager has command of this situation is a good thing — if Kevin O’Connell can have a trust in him.

That (the) relationship can feel like O’Connell can do his job, and Teasley can do his job.”

Play

Teasley and O’Connell will report to ownership, while the longest mainstay in the triangle of power, executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski, who interviewed for the general manager role, will report to Teasley.

Brzezinski has been with the team since 1999, before the Wilfs took ownership, and appears unbothered by falling back into his normal role after leading the team through the interim period without a general manager.

However, if O’Connell and Teasley do not build chemistry quickly, there are grounds for a rift to grow within an organization that has been rife with issues between general manager and head coach for years.

New Vikings GM Has No Loyalty to Kevin O’Connell, Who Could Be in Hot Seat by Next Year

It’s never a good sign when the guy who hired you is fired in the NFL. O’Connell may have the greatest job security of any coach who has seen that happen.

However, the Vikings head coach’s track record is of concern, and a new general manager doesn’t have the same loyalty to him.

In the past 25 years, only two coaches have been brought back to an organization for a sixth season with zero playoff wins.

O’Connell has had two swings at the plate. But anything short of a playoff appearance this season could see his job put into question.