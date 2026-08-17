Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell Gets Concerning Reality Check

The Minnesota Vikings and head coach Kevin O’Connell are entering the 2026 NFL season with a lot of pressure on their shoulders.

Just two short years ago, the Vikings were one of the top contenders in the NFC. After having such success, they allowed quarterback Sam Darnold to walk in free agency. Minnesota ended up missing the playoffs last season, while Darnold went on to win the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

O’Connell has become one of the most respected head coaches in the NFL. For many head coaches of his stature, job status isn’t even a question.

That being said, a new update from an NFL insider has shed doubt about O’Connell being completely safe.

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Hit With Potentially Troubling Outlook

Former Yahoo Sports NFL insider Charles Robinson recently spoke to Awful Announcing and the top of O’Connell came up.

Robinson suggested that O’Connell could be on the coaching hot seat entering this season.

“I’m curious to see what happens if this goes really badly for Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota. Mark Wilf, the owner, recently came out, and again, there’s a very big red flag to me. When an owner says there’s not infinite patience, that usually signals at least some level of frustration with trying to break through here,” Robinson said.

“I don’t want to say it was a messy breakup. But it was certainly an awkward breakup between Kevin O’Connell and the general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, like the way it ultimately unfolded.”

That isn’t a prediction that Minnesota is considering making a coaching change, but it’s a suggestion that the Vikings could consider making changes if the 2026 season doesn’t go according to plan.

Examining Kevin O’Connell’s Tenure in Minnesota

O’Connell originally became the head coach in Minnesota prior to the 2022 NFL season. He started off his career in good fashion for the Vikings, compiling an impressive 13-4 record in his first year with the team.

In 2023, Minnesota ended up going 7-10 under O’Connell. The Vikings have gone 14-3 and 9-8 over the last two years respectively.

Throughout his four seasons leading the Vikings, O’Connell has compiled a 43-25 regular season record and has gone 0-2 in the playoffs. He has made the playoffs twice, being knocked out in the Wild Card both times.

At the end of the day, winning in the playoffs is what matters. Just making the playoffs doesn’t cut it.

For the outside noise to completely die down, O’Connell will need to lead Minnesota to the playoffs and make a run. Anything short of that could make the rumors of franchise frustrating grow even louder.