Vikings Makes Cryptic J.J. McCarthy Comment After Sam Howell Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are showing every indication that it’s J.J. McCarthy this upcoming season — however, head coach Kevin O’Connell remains hesitant to christen the 22-year-old as his starting quarterback.

O’Connell did not decline the notion of competition, nor call McCarthy his QB1 — but he did tease that McCarthy has taken more steps toward assuming the starting role.

“J.J.’s gonna be in a great position to assume and ascend in our organization, but right now, we really don’t have any feelings on competition as much as we’ve got an obligation as coaches to put our players in position to attack that competition phase,” O’Connell said. “Sam [Howell] will be a part of it. We’ve got to get Sam ready to play. We’ve got to get Brett Rypien ready to play.

Play

O’Connell Continues the Plan for McCarthy

When the Vikings drafted McCarthy 10th overall in the 2024 draft, they outlined a development plan for McCarthy — a criteria full of boxes he would have to check before he becomes the team’s starter.

That plan was deferred after McCarthy suffered a season-ending meniscus tear last August. However, he appeared to have progressed tremendously in the final weeks of training camp — momentum he has carried over this spring.

O’Connell: McCarthy is Owning It

While O’Connell has attempted to temper outside expectations by deflecting any notion that McCarthy is QB1, the Michigan product is already showing it to his coach.

Time will tell when O’Connell is ready to officially make the quarterback of the future the quarterback of now, but McCarthy appears to be on the right path to do that this summer.